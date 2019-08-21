OWATONNA — The proposed ordinance that will raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and tobacco products — including vape products and paraphernalia — to 21 has been tabled by the Owatonna City Council, but only until September.
The second reading of the ordinance, which once accepted by the council members will put the change into effect on Oct. 1, was tabled on Tuesday for two weeks to allow for some language changes. City Attorney Mark Walbran explained that they had received recommendations on the ordinance as recently as Monday.
The tobacco ordinance included updated language the primarily defines “electronic cigarettes, electronic delivery devices, and nicotine or lobelia delivery devices” as being under the regulation of the tobacco ordinance. Since December, community professionals have been approaching the city council about the popularity of vaping among the youth, what the U.S. Surgeon General has labeled as an “epidemic” in recent years.
“We had a number of suggestions made by the American Lung Association and we need to reconcile some of their suggestions with the draft we have before us,” Walbran said. “I would say that in principle we are all in agreement of the major goals of the ordinance.”
“Some of the language that needs to be ironed out deals with the administrative provisions for penalties and what is and is not a violation,” he continued. “We need to study this a bit and analyze it and reconcile those suggestions.”
The second reading of the ordinance will take place at the Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting. The first reading was approved on Aug. 7 in a 5-2 vote, with council members Nate Dotson and Jeff Okerberg opposing.
At that Aug. 7 council meeting, Walbran said that the city’s tobacco ordinance had not been updated since 1998 and that the range of tobacco and nicotine substances and the delivery of said substances have greatly changed since then. He included language in the proposed ordinance that would also regulate hookahs as well as set a minimum age of 18 for clerks selling the products.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved the second reading of the new charitable gambling ordinance. This ordinance will amend the preexisting ordinance that currently allows an organization to hold three premise permits within the City of Owatonna. The amendment raises the limit to five premise permits, effective immediately.