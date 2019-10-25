MEDFORD — Minnesota Student Survey data from the Medford Public School District shows an increase in reported bullying due to physical appearance across grade levels, coupled with a higher-than-average rate of reported abuse at home.
Meanwhile, most students still felt they could go to a parent or guardian with their problems, and respondents showed about equally positive feelings toward teachers and adults in the district.
Data from the 2019 survey, administered this spring by the Minnesota Department of Education, was released last week. Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau said school administrators will get together in the coming days to review this year’s numbers, which present self-reported student data on everything from respondents’ attendance to their home situations to their drug and alcohol use.
The education department puts out the questionnaire every three years, working in conjunction with Minnesota’s health, public safety and human services departments. Grades five, eight, nine and 11 are surveyed, and the questionnaire is completely voluntary; schools, students and parents may all choose to opt out.
In the Medford district, some of the biggest statistical changes from 2016 have to do with the number of reported bullying cases, a fact Executive Director Michelle Redman of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota noted may be related to an increased awareness of what bullying looks like.
“Bullying has been around forever — especially verbal bullying — where we’ve really seen an increase is in bullying on social media,” said Redman. “I think with the awareness of bullying, kids are more apt to now be able to verbalize it.”
In the survey, one in 10 fifth graders and 25% of freshmen report having been cyberbullied — meaning they were bullied online or via text or social media — once or twice in the previous month. While Medford’s elementary and middle school cyberbullying statistics were on par with the state average, its high school numbers were slightly higher.
Percentage-wise, reported instances of cyberbullying also increased by grade since 2016, similar to reported bullying or harassment over size and appearance.
On average, nearly one in three respondents per grade reported being bullied for their size or weight at least once or twice in the last 30 days. Nearly half of fifth graders and 32% of juniors reported being bullied for their physical appearance at least once or twice in the same time frame.
Ristau noted that the district has a formal process for reporting bullying, and echoed Redman in bringing up its definition as one potential reason for this year’s numbers.
“We have social workers and counselors on board here investigating the reports with the administration, documenting everything, creating a paper trail to ensure that it’s truly bullying. Oftentimes, there’s a difference between bullying and someone being mean. There’s an actual definition to bullying and we have to make sure folks are aware of what that definition is,” he explained. “We take all reports seriously and then work with the students, work with mom and dad, to try to get to the bottom and prevent it if we can.”
Redman noted that many of the students who are involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters say they do talk to adults at school when bullying happens. In the survey, more than half of fifth graders, and roughly one third of all other grades surveyed, said they could talk to an adult at school if they were having problems.
“We do hear from the children we serve about instances of bullying and things like that,” said Redman. “We always ask, ‘Have you talked to a teacher? Have you talked to a social worker?’ And the majority of times, they have.”
In addition to support staff, Ristau said the district is also piloting a social-emotional learning curriculum this year for middle and high school students.
“We’re using [the curriculum] during our advisory time, and there are some bullying pieces included in that. On a regular basis, faculty will sit down with their advisory groups and have meaningful, open conversations on a lot of different things, including bullying,” he explained.
Apart from reported instances of bullying, another statistic that stood out in the Medford district was the number of students saying they had experienced verbal or physical abuse at home. One in four eighth grade respondents said a parent or other adult in their home had “hit, beat, kicked or physically hurt” them.
On average, only 13% of eighth graders surveyed statewide had the same response.
Another nearly 25% of middle school participants said a parent or adult in their home regularly curses at, insults or puts them down. Twenty-seven percent of freshmen and 15% of juniors surveyed reported the same thing; all three statistics are slightly higher than reported state averages.
Especially with participation being voluntary, Ristau noted that one challenge in reading the data is Medford’s small enrollment; a smaller sample size can make the data more easily skewed. This past spring, 80% of fifth-graders and 100% of eighth-graders participated in the Minnesota Student Survey. Rates were slightly lower at the high school, with 80% of freshmen and 85% of juniors taking part.
“The survey can speak volumes, but you also have to consider the number of kids we have and how those numbers work with the small enrollment, those numbers can mean different things,” said Ristau. “It’s a good learning tool, and if there’s something that needs to be addressed, we’ll certainly address it."
For complete results from this year’s Minnesota Student Survey, visit www.education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/mss.