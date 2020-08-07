As the coronavirus continues to disrupt plans and force several public events to cancel, local Relay for Life organizers are trying to determine how to go about this year’s relay.
The community-based event raises funds for the American Cancer Society. These funds are used for programs that assist cancer patients, provide access to screening and fund research grants. Steele County residents can also tap into the supply to pay for temporary housing costs as a result of receiving treatment and transportation costs to doctors appointments.
Steele County Relay for Life is set for Sept. 26, but exactly what the event will look like is yet to be determined.
“As we get information set, we'll let people know. It's just a never ending process of change,” Mary Boettger said.
Boettger is one of three lead organizers for the annual event. The committee had already decided to push the date of the relay back from summer to fall, after several years of bad weather. The event, which used to be on a Friday, is now held on a Saturday.
“Due to weather and certain circumstances the last few years, we had come up with an idea of moving our relay to September, back toward the end of last year, already before COVID was ever even on the horizon,” she said.
Cancer patients are more vulnerable to getting COVID-19 due to their weakened immune system, organizers are aware of this and are keeping an eye on CDC guidelines as the September date approaches. As of now, the committee is leaning toward hosting a cruise night relay, but things are not finalized yet. Boettger describes the cruise night as similar to the “crusin’ down Main” event held this spring in downtown Owatonna.
The pandemic has impacted the American Cancer Society’s ability to raise important funds and has caused the nonprofit to take cost-saving measures. American Cancer Society’s budget had to be reduced by 30%. The society was forced to lay off around 1,000 staff nationwide, according to a American Cancer Society news release.
“American Cancer Society is really down on donations as of right now and with everybody being out of work or kind of displaced, it's just a little harder to come up with that money, but we still need to fund those grants and get that research going so that were helping people that die from cancer as well,” Boettger said.
Even with the relay in limbo, the Steele County committee will still host other fundraisers, including raffle drawings and two golf tournaments.
“The need is greater than ever for that donation to ACS,” Boettger said.
Raffle tickets will take the place of the relay’s traditional silent auctions. The change was made to limit the amount of touching contact, such as sharing pens and exchanging items between staff and bidders. All prizes are cash prizes to avoid handling auction items and in-person exchanges. A luminary bag will be included with a ticket purchase for $10. Tickets should be available by Friday. Those who are interested can contact Boettger at 507-390-5760, otherwise committee members and team captains are good points of contact for raffle tickets.
The first golf tournament will be held Aug. 28 at the Owatonna Country Club. Registration will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. tee time. The four-person team scramble will cost $85 per person. Along with the 18-hole round, participants will receive a lunch and get the opportunity to win prizes. If interested, please contact Ashley at 507-676-0999 to get registered.
The “Big Cup” golfing tournament will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. Organizers ask that people arrive early to get their team registered. This is also a four-person team scramble at $65 per person, the event includes 18 holes, a golf cart, lunch and a chance to win prizes. If interested, contact Krystal at 507-456-3917 or by email at krystal.clemens15@gmail.com or contact Brooktree Golf Course. They will also be hosting a socially distanced silent auction with around 40 baskets of items from 9 a.m. to noon at the course the day of the tournament. The auction will be held inside, so a mask is needed.
To find more information on both of these events head to Facebook and search Big Cup Golfing for the RELAY for LIFE.