As the busy season for the city’s trail system winds down to a close, the Parks and Recreation Department is starting the important work to make those same trails even better.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night, councilors unanimously approved entering into an agreement with WSB to pull together the design and specifications for the Kaplan’s Crossing trail connection project, scheduled to take place next year. Parks and Rec Director Jenna Tuma said the connection is a vital step in achieving the city’s long-term master plan to a fully connected trail system.
“This portion is less than a quarter-mile, but what a significant improvement it will be,” Tuma said. The project will connect the Kaplan’s Woods Parkway and 18th Street trails.
The project is able to come to fruition thanks to a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Local Trail Connections grant the city was awarded in July. The grant, which the city applied for twice before being selected, totals $99,650. Tuma said the total project cost is $132,867, and the remaining dollars will come from the parks department capital improvement projects budget.
“This project has really been two-years in the works,” Tuma said, noting that Mary Jo Knudson, the city’s recreation supervisor, was the one who secured the grant during the second round of applications this year.
While there are multiple places throughout Owatonna where the trails do not connect, this specific location near Lake Kohlmier was targeted by the city, due to its high traffic volume as well as the high traffic along 18th Street, where trail users have to cross in order to get to the next portion of trail. A previous user count done by the city shows that the two trails average 12 to 17 users per hour, while an average of 725 cars travel by the park entrance daily.
And while safety is a big priority for the city, the project will also help make the trail system more accessible for all users.
“All state DNR grants make ADA accessibility a requirement,” Knudson said. “They get really specific in what needs to be compliant.”
One example of how the trail will need to be compliant is in any slopes, Tuma said, as well as the grade of the pavement, which has to be 3% or less.
“You might not think 3% is much, but when you’re pushing something up hill anything greater than that you can really feel it,” said Tuma.
Because of the restrictive guidelines to be ADA compliant, Tuma said it makes it all that more important to have a good engineering firm to assist in the plans and specifications for the connections.
“We are given good guidelines on how to build this stuff, so now we have to figure out how to actually lay it in there and tie it all together,” Tuma said. “These professional services will allow us to get those designs and specs in place so that we can get out to bid and have the summer to work on the project.”
The connection, which will be named Kaplan’s Crossing, is expected to be completed next fall.
Once the project is complete, Tuma said there are a number of other gaps in the trail system the city will target next. These areas include the north end of the city along 26th Street, a gap near Maple Creek, and more areas along 18th Street.
“We are definitely looking at [18th Street] so that we can dive in and make connections with the new high school coming,” Tuma said. “If we could get those all done it would provide some real improvements for folks to be able to make loops on the trails and be able to access other trails safely. They’re expensive projects, but we are making progress.”