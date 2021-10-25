An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly antagonized Steele County Sheriff's deputies with two loaded firearms over the weekend.
David William Arndt, 58, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place Saturday night in rural Steele County,
According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to the residence after a 911 hangup. Dispatch reported back to law enforcement that on the call back a female victim allegedly said she had been assaulted and the suspect, identified as Arndt, was getting a firearm.
At the residence, two deputies approached the driveway while another deputy approached from the west yard, according to the report. The deputies in the driveway reportedly saw Arndt carrying two long guns, one that appeared to be an "AR-style" rifle and a shotgun. Arndt allegedly taunted the deputies with comments like "let's play" and "we'll have some fun" and made additional statements that he was willing to shoot law enforcement. According to court documents, Arndt was not willing to put down the firearms, but eventually set them behind a shed and approached the deputies in the driveway.
Deputies allegedly removed several loaded .223 magazines from Arndt's pockets.
The deputy who approached on the west side of the yard confirmed through the variable power optic on his rifle that Arndt was holding a AR-15 style rifle and a shotgun, according to court documents. The deputy unloaded the firearms which neither reportedly had the safety on. There was a round in the chamber of both firearms, according to the report.
Court records show the firearms were returned to the home and Arndt was arrested without further incident.
According to the complaint, Arndt told deputies the victim had "unloaded" some things on him and that he would "shoot his own kids if need be."
The victim reportedly told deputies they had been in an argument over finances and "other concerns" and both had been drinking. Arndt allegedly grabbed the victim and threw her onto the bed and the victim reported she was afraid he would hurt her.
Non-conditional bail was set at $100,000 and Arndt was released from custody on Tuesday after posting a non-cash bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.