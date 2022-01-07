For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.
Every four months, new artists and their works are brought in for the exhibit, displaying all types of art from photographers to wire weavers. According to the hospital’s website, the Healing Arts Program was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”
The hospital and the Arts Center wanted to invest in an environment that not only provided excellent patient care, but also encouraged healing through art.
Photography
Minneapolis based photographer Jack Mader discovered a love and passion for photography in high school, and has been working professionally in the industry for more than 45 years.
He also has a love for teaching and taught special education classes in photography for 15 years before moving on to teach a professional photography program in various technical and community colleges in the Twin Cities area.
“Because I was teaching photography, I had to know how to do it all and be diverse,” Mader said. “But in my later years I developed a special interest in abstract and abstract nature photography.”
For his body of work currently displayed at the hospital, Mader used a technique known as Intentional Camera Movement (ICM), which involves moving the camera with a longer shutter speed that results in a blurred and more abstract image.
Mader’s work is no stranger to Steele County; he has had multiple exhibitions at the Owatonna Arts Center. Mader said he had approached Creative Director Silvan Durben in 2020 about an exhibition, but due to the pandemic and already tight schedule, Durben was unsure if the exhibition would happen. The Healing Arts Program, however, ensured Mader’s work would once again be shown in Owatonna.
“I was more than happy to participate in the Healing Arts Program at the hospital,” Mader said. “The hospital is not always a happy place for some people, and I believe art is a way to bring some happiness to the environment.”
Oil paintings
Margaret Masching is a self taught oil painter who focuses on rural landscapes whose art is also currently being featured in the program.
“I’ve been painting for 18 years, but I was never classically trained in art,” Masching said. “I was introduced to oil painting through my neighbor and I ran with it, so to speak.”
Masching describes herself as someone who loves the outdoors, so it made sense that painting picturesque local landscapes would be her calling. She said she first took some of her paintings to the Steele County Free Fair, where Durben took notice and asked if she’d want to participate in the Healing Arts Program.
“I want to use my passion and talent to benefit others,” Masching said. “The Healing Arts Program seemed like it was a good match.”
Living and working on a farm doesn’t always generate a lot of time to dedicate to painting, which is why Masching said she paints the most during the winter. In order to paint summer, spring and fall scenes, Masching finds a location that speaks to her and takes a photograph, along with writing down notes for her to look back on when she paints that scene in the winter time.
“I take notes and videos and photos to take me back to that place and moment to feel the creativity flow,” Masching said. “I also take notes on the colors and shadows that pictures and videos don’t always translate.”
Stippling
The third artist currently displaying work is scratchboard pen and ink artist, Jenna Hestekin.
“I started drawing when I was just old enough to hold a pencil,” Hestekin laughed. “I’ve always been into drawing and I first tried pen and ink in 2009.”
Hestekin almost exclusively uses animals as her subjects and creates detailed, realistic drawings of those found on her farm, as well as local wildlife, using nothing but tiny dots with a technique called stippling.
“I’m self-taught,” Hestekin said. “I’ve always been devoted to practicing and exploring new techniques. Along with drawing, I also have a big love for wire sculpture.”
She was invited to participate in the Healing Arts Program after Durben discovered her work at an art festival in Austin, Minnesota.
“I was excited to have been invited to show my work at the hospital,” Hestekin said. “It’s a great opportunity to bring comfort to those in need, and maybe inspire someone passing by to create art of their own.”
The three artists’ work will be on display at the Owatonna hospital until March.