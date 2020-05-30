A modest but vocal crowd gathered outside the Faribault Police Station Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
They chanted "Black lives matter" and "I can't breathe," the latter Floyd's plea to police as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in south Minneapolis Wednesday, a police officer's knee on his neck. On Friday, that officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged in Hennepin County with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
In addition to the 100 or so protesters was a steady stream of cars heading east on Fourth Street, unusual for a Friday evening in the city's downtown. Most honked their horns, others rolled down their windows and yelled messages of support.
"We want justice for (George) Floyd," said Ahmed Garul, who organized the protest. "Police do not have justice for us."
Owatonna's Elissa Johnson joined the protest because she, too, wants justice for Floyd. And while she wanted to show support, heading to the cities wasn't an option.
"I didn't want to go to Minneapolis," she said. "It's not safe. I wanted a peaceful protest."
In contrast to the protest in Faribault, where Police Chief Andy Bohlen chatted with demonstrators, buildings burned and businesses were looted for a third night in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The unrest spread across dozens of American cities, leading the Pentagon to take the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis.
Friday's demonstration in Faribault wasn't the only in southern Minnesota. There were protests Friday in Mankato and on Thursday along Hwy. 169 in St. Peter. The Thursday event, organized by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, included several speakers and calls for local law enforcement agencies to be proactive, to work with communities, and to establish dialogue and build trust especially with communities of color.