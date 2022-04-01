The Lilly and Rose Boutique has found a new home in the heart of downtown, filing the building that previously held Old Town Bagels. Doors to the new location of the boutique officially opened last weekend.
Store owner Jodi Jendrysik first opened her boutique on Oak Avenue in 2020. She said having more space in order to carry and broaden her selection of inventory was the biggest driving factor behind the move.
“Ever since I opened two years ago, the number one request I got was if I could carry more sizes,” Jendrysik said. “With the size of that store, I just wasn't able to."
With a drastic increase in square footage and wall space, Jendrysik was elated to announce she is now able to carry sizes small through 3XL, as well as the ability to add more selection and eye-catching displays.
Prior to moving to Owatonna, Jendrysik successfully ran the store in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, for two years. When her husband was relocated to Steele County to help open Rise Modular in Owatonna’s industrial park, Jendrysik closed up shop.
She admits opening a new business in a new town was nerve wracking, not to mention she added the timing of opening in the midst of a global pandemic seemed downright insane.
“My new neighbors have been so welcoming and I’m really excited about this new space,” Jendrysik said. “I want everyone who walks in to just feel good.”
Jendrysik, her husband and a few friends were able to completely gut the space and redesign it to fit Jendrysik’s vision in just under three months. Luckily, her husband had a slight upper hand in knowledge of the process, but still she said it is impressive just how quickly everything got done, especially considering they only had nights and weekends to work with.
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said he believes this location is a great fit for Jendrysik as her store sits between Old Town Bagels and the soon-to-open Marriott Courtyard hotel.
"I had a chance to go in there last week and it looks really nice, it's a big change from what it was," Meier said. "This is the kind of thing we hope to see more of with some of the changes happening downtown. We want to see more interest from small, specialized retailers who want to be in the heart of downtown."
With many big changes happening to downtown, there are still several vacant buildings that Meier hopes will soon be filled. He said he recently received an email from a small retail business owner, who showed interest in a downtown location two years ago, which said she regained interest in a location with all of the big things happening in the area.
"These are the kinds of things we anticipate continuing to happen as downtown takes shape," Meier said.