Tax season is once again upon us, and while this can be a confusing time for some people, they do not have to tackle filing alone.
This is the second year United Way of Steele County will be offering no-cost tax preparation services for individuals and families in Owatonna.
The idea to add this service to their docket came about when Senior Place in Owatonna was no longer able to offer their services due to COVID-19 and other restrictions, according to United Way of Steele County President Annette Duncan.
“We identified that gap in services last year and have been working to address that need in the community,” Duncan said. “We’re happy to be able to offer these services and have different options on how to help depending on the situation of each individual or family.”
Duncan said, with the help of United Way Worldwide, they were able to utilize their “My Free Taxes” program to help people in the community to file for their federal and state income taxes, rental rebates and property taxes. There are some income restrictions in order to qualify, but the services are free.
“We believe it’s an important need here because a lot of families and individuals use this time as an opportunity for them to get back on their feet with bills and bigger purchases that had to be put on hold due to income restraints,” Duncan said. “It’s an opportunity to meet basic needs for them, and they can get back on track.”
Even though this is only the second year of offering the program, Duncan said they haven’t run into many hurdles or setbacks due to the support and resources available through United Way Worldwide.
“The tech-related obstacles we faced were easy to overcome with the support from United Way Worldwide,” Duncan said. “The main thing we need is volunteers. We’re blessed to have many that helped last year sign up again this year, but there’s always room for more.”
Jim Barnes has many years of experience in accounting and tax preparation, and signed up to volunteer for this program last year. He elected to return and offer his help again in 2022.
“The process is relatively simple for the people being served and the volunteers who come to help,” Barnes said. “The most important thing is making sure all needed documents are brought along to the appointment.”
Duncan said anyone can sign up to volunteer to help with this service. An accounting background is not required, but all volunteers must pass a background check prior to being approved to volunteer.
United Way of Steele County provides volunteers with some training to learn how to use the software and helping people enter in the necessary information so they may file their returns successfully.
The program, according to Barnes, is easy to navigate even for those with little to no experience in filing taxes themselves, and there is a hotline to call if the volunteer or individual runs into an issue.
Duncan said that for right now, they are mainly only able to service individuals and families in Owatonna, but hopes that with the continuation of this program they will be better equipped and prepared to expand the services of tax preparation to Blooming Prairie, Medford and Ellendale.
Sign up for the program is currently open, and interested individuals can sign up for an appointment by calling the office or visiting the website. Duncan said more than a dozen people signed up in the first 24 hours of the program opening again for the season. Volunteers are also able to sign up by calling or visiting the website at https://www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org/