OWATONNA — Time off over the holidays has brought Owatonna-born musician Curt Copeland back into town for a visit with family and a concert at The Music Space Saturday night.
While he now works as a paralegal and moonlights as a rhythmic jack-of-all-trades in St. Louis, Copeland recalled that a few decades back, this time of year would’ve meant performing seasonal standards in church and with the Owatonna High School Choir.
“I always sang, from junior high all the way through high school,” said Copeland, who changed his name from Koplen when launching a career in radio. He added that his grandfather had also given him a guitar as a child. “He gave it to me and said he hoped that I would learn how to play it, because he never did. I messed around on it a little bit through high school, but never really learned properly until I was in my early 20s.”
Outside of his time in class and on the risers, Copeland explained that he used most of his free time in high school to work at the local KRFO radio station. He called the experience a “baptism by fire,” but said that over the course of his teens, he went from being a board operator to a full-on disc jockey.
“I was playing music and reading the news about what was going on in Owatonna and elsewhere in the world,” said Copeland.
After working the airwaves in both St. Cloud and Minneapolis, Copeland said he moved to St. Louis in 2005. While he had picked up the guitar and held onto his keen interest in music, he added that it wasn’t until he left radio just a few years back that this passion took center stage. While Copeland explained that he initially began practicing full-time and booking gigs as a way to make money after getting out of radio, he said by the time he started as a paralegal, he was in too deep to quit.
“I applied myself. I worked really hard, got good really fast and the next thing you know, I’m in a bunch of different bands, playing a bunch of different instruments, hosting open mic nights,” said Copeland, noting that the latter gig came easily to him because of his time on the radio. “I had gotten things going musically, and I had to keep going. It won’t let me go now.”
Between his different groups, Copeland said he frequently rotates through instruments, being the bassist in one, the keyboardist in the next, and often playing his tried-and-true guitar or mandolin. Of his drive to become a multi-instrumentalist, Copeland credits his role models, The Band.
“They would switch instruments,” he explained, “and you would get different sounding songs, which was really cool. Plus of five guys, three of them were singers. You get different textures and things like that.”
Along with country-rocker Gram Parsons, Copeland names The Band as one of his main sources of inspiration for their skills, lyrics and on-stage presence.
“You could see that they were giving all the energy they had, and absolutely loving it,” he explained. “In large part, that’s what I’m thinking about … It’s a work ethic. You get up there and perform, you give it all you got but you also have to stay loose and have fun with it.”
For his show at The Music Space this weekend, Copeland said he’ll be doing a mix of original work and covers that aim to let the audience see his own listening habits and musical journey. He also mentioned he’ll likely have a couple of surprise guests — a close friend’s sons, who he lovingly calls his nephews.
“I’m probably going to bring them up to help me do a couple of songs, because it’s a rare opportunity for us to get together,” said Copeland. “It’s not at a bar, so the kids can come.”
Apart from playing a few songs at his 20-year high school reunion, the St. Louis-based musician said this will be his first show in his hometown. Coming back up for the holidays has also given him a respite from his busy day-to-day down south.
“This is a big break for me,” Copeland laughed. “I work 40 hours a week at my day job and play music on average four nights a week. The rest of [my time] is spent sleeping ... exercising and maybe going out on a date once in a while.”
The musician added that he’s traveled light for his trip home — bringing only two instruments, his mandolin and guitar — and that he’s already got some friends lined up to come and see his show.
“It’s kind of a trip to go out and turn into a musician in another way and come back over 20 years later, bring a guitar and a mandolin, and play these songs that I’ve written,” he explained. “I’m terribly excited.”
Copeland will be playing at The Music Space, 216 Cedar Ave. N., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, sharing the bill with fellow Minnesota-born artist Vonnie Kyle. There will be a $6 cover charge. For more information about the show, visit “The Music Space of Owatonna” on Facebook.