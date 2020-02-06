OWATONNA — In response to visitor surveys indicating education and pioneer life as primary interests, the Steele County Historical Society is getting ready to unveil a show this weekend that ties together both categories — an exhibit on country schools, with a specific focus on their use as community spaces.
In beginning to research for “Country Schools: The Beating Heart of Rural Community,” archives, exhibits and technology manager Daniel Moeckly and his team drove around the entire county tracking down the places where one-room schoolhouses used to operate — and where many still stand, in varying conditions.
They then used this information to make an interactive map, which greets visitors coming into the exhibit hall. People can select a district and view photos of the building’s interior and exterior, what’s there today and old class photos.
Exhibit volunteer Barb Kasper said she’s been getting a lot of input from the community while working on the show, noting that many Steele County residents attended country schools — also known as common or rural schools — and have their own recollections from childhood.
Fellow helper Dianne Lawson went to the District 18 School on St. Paul Road, following in her family’s footsteps. “Both my parents went to the same school I went to. You’re in your own little world, you could say.”
“I think the country schools were very special to students, because that was their community,” added Kasper. “The people involved were their parents and family members.”
This idea of the single rooms as gathering spaces in rural areas is the primary focus of the new show, according to Moeckly. He explained that, before country schools were closed by law in the early 1970s, the buildings were utilized not only for class, but for community education, war efforts and social events.
“During World War I, the schools were used at night to teach the parents in the district English and civics, to Americanize the populace,” he explained. “In World War II, rationing was set up through the common schools. That’s where people would go to register.”
Using resources like community surveys, family and local histories, newspaper clippings and a book of stories collected by the Retired Rural Schoolteachers Association, Moeckly and his exhibit committee were able to find a number of unusual, if not unique examples of schoolhouse happenings.
“There were basket socials, which were basically like picnics but women would make baskets with food and then put them out on the table and men would bid on them,” he recounted. “It was the thing to do, to get the sleigh and get the horses, get Grandma and her rocking chair, and head to the school for the night.”
After discovering so many distinct stories, Moeckly noted that the initial copy for the show was almost 20,000 words long — not including direct quotes. Eventually, organizers cut it down to roughly 20 pages, which he said is still enough to potentially merit multiple visits.
Because the previous shows had been up for longer than their predecessors, he added that the team for “Country Schools” had time to not only collect and present primary documents, but also to process them and provide interpretive materials for the audience.
“It’s assembled and packaged for you,” Moeckly explained, of the summaries throughout the gallery. “We’ve already looked at how the dynamics changed over time, and we’re reporting that to you.”
Although he added that visitors are still able to look over a number of contemporary records and artifacts, doing their own interpretation. The exhibit team has also built a one-room schoolhouse in a corner of the hall, replicating about how large a country school would have been.
Finally, in addition to celebrating the role of rural schools during their heyday in Steele County, the show also touches on consolidation and the decline of one-room schoolhouses around the area, which Moeckly noted happened more slowly here than in other places throughout the state and country.
“As early as the 1890s, people were really critical of common schools,” he explained. “Around 1900, there were over 8,000 common schools in Minnesota. In the days before the internet or even telephones, when you were trying to communicate curriculum from the state level so that education was a level playing field — how could you do that with 8,000 schools?”
On the other side, he noted that people were in support of these smaller districts due to the intimacy and flexibility for students to not only work with the teacher, but also for older attendees to help instruct their younger peers.
In one of the exhibit panels, the debate over consolidation plays out in Blooming Prairie in the 1950s — the high school was overcrowded, in part with country school graduates, but the independent school district needed a bigger tax base if it was to take on the construction and maintenance of a new facility.
How that story played out, and other ways in which national conversations took shape at the local level, are peppered throughout the exhibit.
This Saturday, Feb. 8, “Country Schools” will host its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free admission and special activities themed around Valentine’s Day and the way it was celebrated in area farming communities. There will be card-making, heart-shaped cookie decorating and tours of the show.
“Country Schools: The Beating Heart of Rural Community” will be up in full through the spring of 2021, when a show on music in Steele County will be added to the hall and “Country Schools” will be downsized.
In the second half of the space, an exhibit on the 100th anniversary of the American Legion is slated to open early this spring.