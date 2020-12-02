The dream of a Marriott Courtyard hotel coming to downtown Owatonna is inching closer to reality following the approval of a purchase agreement for two city lots.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Owatonna City Council approved the sale of the old theater lot on North Cedar Avenue and a public parking lot off of East Pearl Street for 268,000 to Owatonna Hospitality 1, LLC. The lots will be a part of the site for a new hotel on the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue, set to be developed by Mac Hamilton.
Hamilton, a well-known developer and CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group, announced to the City Council in October that he had secured a franchise with Marriott to bring a hotel to downtown Owatonna. A hotel in the downtown area has been a dream for many in the community for a number of years.
The hotel is expected to take up the entire 200 block of North Cedar Avenue between Vine and Pearl streets. Hamilton said his plans include incorporating an in-house restaurant where the former Jerry’s Supper Club sits and providing a space for Old Town Bagels to continue operations and potentially expand.
The two properties included in the purchase agreement include the green space at the site of the former State Theater, which was demolished in 2012. The second piece of property is the public parking lot off of East Peart Street near the Owatonna Elks Lounge.
The purchase agreement is contingent on the corporation being awarded tax increment financing to pay for the two parcels over a 25-year period. A public hearing for developing the TIF district has been scheduled for Jan. 5. The TIF district will also include Hamilton’s second planned project for downtown Owatonna, a 37-unit market-rate apartment building on the north side of the 200 block of East Pearl Street. The TIF funds will be used to assist in the costs associated with demolition, renovation and site improvements of both sites.
Hamilton’s recent development projects in Owatonna include the South Pointe apartments on 18th Street and the 111 Vine Street apartments.