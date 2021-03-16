The Owatonna Human Rights Commission has worked behind the scenes as an advisory commission to the City Council to promote cultural diversity by educating the community on issues of discrimination.
But the commission was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 following a racially charged incident at the Owatonna High School and its meetings became open forums for community conversations about race and race relations. Since then, the HRC has continued to seek out where they fit best in the community as both a resource and an advocate for every resident.
During its March meeting, the HRC was joined by Owatonna City Attorney Mark Walbran, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and Public Defender Joel Eaton to discuss constitutional rights in relation to traffic stops. The conversation was sparked by a minute-long YouTube video the HRC had viewed and wanted to know if it could be a viable resource to share with the community.
All three attorneys strongly advised the commission to not share the video as an education tool. McIntosh said he believed it would be difficult to come up with a list or video for the community that condensed constitutional rights into a brief snapshot.
The attorneys, accompanied by Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller and Capt. Jeff Mundale, gave an overview of constitutional rights, specifically as laid out in the 4th and 5th Amendments, to try to help explain the complex and detailed nature of these laws.
McIntosh said there is a lot that goes into reasonable articulable suspicions that would justify a stop.
“It’s such a broad range of reasons a stop can be justifiably made, but when that stop is made the officers are limited in scope of what they can actually do during that stop – it has to be limited by what the original justification of the stop was,” McIntosh said. “Now, that may change as the stop progresses. A good example is an officer may stop a vehicle for speeding, a window goes down and there is a detection of alcohol.”
McIntosh said it would be a very difficult task to put out any sort of “check list” on what to do during a traffic stop because of these continually changing circumstances that play out on a case-by-case basis. Eaton echoed McIntosh’s sentiments and said claims of discrimination against a person’s constitutional and civil rights is exceedingly rare in Steele County. Both attorneys could only recall one person in the past 10 to 15 years that filed such a claim.
Walbran told the commission that people should not seek legal advice from YouTube videos – despite how easily they are consumed and attractive they are to the public. McIntosh reiterated that such a video could be potentially dangerous.
“It could very well mislead people, and that could be dangerous if the information is misinterpreted,” McIntosh said.
While the presentation by the attorneys was helpful and put an end to any potential distribution of videos, Human Rights commissioners still expressed a desire to know how they could help their community. Hiller said by being an available advocate as they have been is the most important role they could play.
“Step up, listen and be a resource,” Hiller told the commission. “Accompany someone to the OPD, help them find resources to locate an attorney, direct them to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. If someone felt their rights were violated and came to us, we could give them the same advice.”
The commission agreed that a video is not the route they want to take with the complexity of this issue and said they will continue seeking other resources.
In recent years, the HRC has prioritized community partnerships through avenues such as the Better Together Committee, which has since merged with the Cultural Diversity Network of Owatonna to form the Alliance for Greater Equity, and the Owatonna School District, and helped reform several city bylaws to reflect more inclusive language.