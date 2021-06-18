Critical Race Theory has been stirring up controversy throughout the United States, with some people saying it’s divisive and others saying it creates space for discussions on racial equity.
The class that explores how race intersects with American policies, culture and legal systems has gained in interest in the past year. But some Republican lawmakers have pushed back, saying it's a "woke" political movement intended to divide people. Three states have limited teaching about race this year and legislation to do so has been introduced in more than a dozen states. In response, teachers in more than 20 cities protested last week and say they're concerned about restrictions being placed on what they can discuss in the classroom.
In Minnesota, opposition to Critical Race Theory has become part of the discussion as the state prepares to redo its social studies standards, which is expected to be finalized later this year. The issue was raised recently in Owatonna as part of the Center of the American Experiment's statewide "Raise Our Standards" tour that opposes Critical Race Theory.
Owatonna High School offered a semester-long Critical Race Theory class as an elective students can take for college credit for the first time this past school year. The discussion-based class, for which students can receive college credit, was offered as a result of the district receiving the Minnesota Department of Education’s Grow Your Own grant. This annual grant helps school districts develop their own teachers in the hopes that after completing their license, they will return to the Owatonna community to teach.
Michelle Krell, the Owatonna school district's director of teaching and learning, said the class name can sometimes be misinterpreted for what it is. Owatonna’s course is aimed at introducing students to "courageous conversations" and helping facilitate healthy conversations about race, racial equity and social justice. Superintendent Jeff Elstad also said that although the class is called Critical Race Theory, it's a continuation of the district's work with courageous conversations about race.
“We want to remain committed to making sure that we are creating opportunities for students to understand one another better,” Elstad said.
Elstad said he believes the district needs to make sure students are understanding one another, and encourage students to dig deeper than what is seen on the outside as well as respecting the color of someone’s skin and their lived experiences.
“It's really a measure for us to make sure that we're creating a racial awareness and that's an important part of being globally prepared for the world,” he said.
A number of school districts received the state's Grow Your Own grant, and together began to look at the types of courses they could offer in partnership with Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Owatonna offers three classes, allowing students to earn up to nine college credits. The three classes include Introduction to Teaching and Critical Race Theory, as well as a human development course that will be offered next year. Students are able to transfer those credits directly into MSU-Mankato’s teaching licensure program.
“Owatonna was selected to pilot the Critical Race Theory course, which is one of the requirements for a teaching degree,” Krell said.
The district recognized students' interest in having opportunities to engage in courageous conversations and to learn more about race, racial equity and social justice, Krell said of the “college in the schools” course.
The school anticipates offering the course next year as well, with an anticipated class size of about 25 students. The course provides an opportunity for students to have conversations with one another, read relevant articles, share life experiences, discuss current events and examine the perspectives of other students. Like the other “college in the schools” courses, the number of students who can enroll in the Critical Race Theory course is limited.
During the district's regular student listening sessions, Krell said she has observed students’ interest in understanding more about their fellow classmates. Students who have taken the course have also given positive feedback about it, Krell said.
Daniela Ortiz, the student representative on the Owatonna School Board, took the class and praised it to the Board in January, saying, “I'm just really glad this class was provided this year."