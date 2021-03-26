You’ve undoubtedly heard of Adopt a Highway, but what about adopting a park?
Riding on the high traffic volume the city’s parks and trails received over the last year, the Owatonna Parks and Recreation department is launching a new program aimed at getting the community more involved and invested in one of its largest public amenities. Parks and Rec Director Jenna Tuma said the new “adopt a park” program will help bring an additional layer of ownership to the community-based park system.
“People love their parks and want to care for them,” Tuma said. “We are providing a formal adopt a park program, but I think many people have already unofficially adopted parks by watching out for them and caring for them throughout the year.”
The new program will provide opportunities for volunteers and/or community groups to assist in maintaining and cleaning a park or section of the trail system. Tuma said it will also add an additional set of eyes to address any issues that may be occurring in a park, on a trail or in an open space.
“There won’t be any less maintenance to these areas on the city’s end, this is just allowing an opportunity to go up and above what we typically do,” Tuma said. “It’s always good to have more eyes on a park and this will maybe help us go a little deeper in the usual spring cleanup.”
The program is a one to two-year commitment once a month from April to October. The city will provide trash bags for cleanup and coordinate pick up for any trash, debris and small tree limbs. Tuma said this will be a perfect opportunity for church groups, organizations, businesses, school groups, clubs, families and individuals – all of which will be recognized and celebrated on the city’s website and the Parks and Rec social media page.
“A lot of people ask us for opportunities to volunteer,” Tuma said. “This is a win-win for everyone and really positive for both sides – it’s a fun and easy event and a way to give back to the neighborhoods and park system plus it helps keep our community clean and safe.”
Tuma said all of the city’s major parks, as well as about a dozen segments of the city’s 17 miles of trails, will be included in the program.