The attorney representing the Owatonna man facing charges in relation to a 2020 homicide in Dartts Park has filed a motion asking the court to dismiss a second-degree murder charge.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 29, was charged in July with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies. The charges stem from the July 12 stabbing and death of 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed in Owatonna’s Dartts Park.
Hassan’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the first count of second-degree murder on Jan. 21 and the brief detailing the reasons was filed last week.
In the original criminal complaint, witnesses told law enforcement they saw Hassan argue with Mohamed at two Owatonna parks that day, beginning in Manthey Park and ending in Dartts Park. Hassan reportedly stabbed Mohamed in the chest and stole a witness’ vehicle to flee the park. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest and ruled his death as a homicide.
Hassan was arrested without incident in Minneapolis two days later.
In the brief filed on May 12, the defense attorney requested that Judge Joseph Bueltel dismiss the first second-degree murder charge that states Hassan intended to cause the death of Mohamed, but that the act was not premeditated. According to the court documents, the defense states there is lack of probable cause that Hassan “intended to effect the death” of Mohamed when he struck him in the chest with a brass knuckles/knife instrument.
The attorney, Frederick Goetz of Goetz and Eckland P.A. based in Minneapolis, wrote that there is no direct evidence of the state of mind Hassan was in when he stabbed Mohamed. Goetz added that the defendant’s state of mind “may be inferred from all the circumstances surrounding the event” and that the intent element depends on circumstantial evidence. Goetz also wrote that because it is seen on video that Hassan punched Mohamed a single time in the chest with the combined brass knuckles/knife weapon, there is not probably cause that Hassan intended for the blow to kill Mohamed.
The motion further goes on to explain that Hassan did not “plunge the knife in straight” but from the side consistent with a “roundhouse swing motion” seen on the video evidence. The defense is arguing that the nature of the wound itself is “not an act from which the intent to kill can be inferred alone.” In the motion, it reads that this action is not comparable to pointing a firearm at a victim and pulling the trigger, beating a victim repeatedly in the head with a tire iron, repeatedly stabbing a victim, or other conduct that clearly would show that the defendant had no other intent than the intent to kill.
Goetz also says that while the video shows Hassan walking away from Mohamed as he falls to the ground, it “cannot be said that he left him to die as there were a number of other people rushing to Mr. Mohamed’s side.”
The defense is also arguing that the evidence does not support the conclusion that Hassan was the aggressor during the incident and that surveillance video could lead one to surmise that Mohamed had pursued Hassan following the first argument in Manthey Park.
Goetz also says that while Hassan had an argument with Mohamed that day, there is no evidence that any threats to kill Mohamed occurred.
The motion is only asking the court to dismiss the first count of second-degree murder. The second count of second-degree murder states the act was committed without the intent of death.
Hassan’s last court appearance was on April 13. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
Hassan remains in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions remains set at $1 million.