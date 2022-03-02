Committed, dedicated, and engaging are just a few of the words that have been used to describe Owatonna High School Senior Claire Heyne since she was named a finalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship competition.
High School Principal Kory Kath said clearly academics are important to Heyne, and she is more than deserving of the recognition she is receiving after being named a finalist.
“From the courses she selects and engages in, Claire is committed to her learning and that's what makes her a successful student,” Kath said.
In school, Heyne writes and acts as one of the editors for the school newspaper, and one of her stories was chosen last year to be featured on the Best of SNO website, where only 10% of thousands of submissions are accepted.
She plays the viola in the high school orchestra and also plays for the dinner ensemble. For the past three years, Heyne has been in the math league, and for the last two years she has been in the National Honor Society. She also is the secretary for DECA.
”It's pretty exciting to have made it as a finalist, because Owatonna doesn’t have a ton of students who make it that far,” Heyne said. “It’s a good honor to have and I’m very proud of myself.”
Outside of school, Heyne spends her summers as a lifeguard at the Owatonna Country Club. She also enjoys spending time with her friends, family and her two dogs.
More than 2 million students from across the country took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) last fall to qualify for this scholarship. Of those students, around 15,000 were chosen to be finalists. Heyne’s PSAT score was among the highest in the state of Minnesota.
Along with having a high score on the test, aspiring finalists had to submit a detailed application to the scholarship where they provided their school transcripts and details about their participation in school and community activities, as well as demonstrating abilities as a leader and any honors or awards they have received.
For the last 67 years since the scholarship was created, Merit Scholar designees are selected based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. This spring, 7,500 National Merit Scholarships amounting to nearly $30 million will be awarded to the recipients.
Henye was accepted at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, in December after applying for early decision. According to a statement put out by the university about early acceptance, Duke University received more than 4,000 early decision applicants and only 21% of those applicants were admitted.
“I plan to study biology, maybe public policy and Spanish too,” Heyne said. “I took Spanish for five years and love science and humanities, so the three combined together could be interesting.”
Heyne said as far as her future following attendance at Duke University, she plans to attend grad school, but is undecided on where she will attend.
Winners of the 2022 National Merit Scholarships will be announced in several news releases beginning in April through July. If chosen, Heyne will be one of more than 362,000 young people to have gone above and beyond in their academic careers to have earned the Merit Scholar title.