WELCH, W.Va. – An Owatonna man whose remains were found buried in West Virginia was bludgeoned with a wine bottle, tied up, injected with methamphetamine, and strangled, according to court testimony presented Tuesday.
The details of the death came during a preliminary hearing for Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, North Carolina.
Choudhary is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John “Bamma” Thomas McGuire, an Owatonna father of six. Also facing murder charges in the case are Choudhary’s sister, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minnesota, and her father, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Kentucky.
Friends and family of the victim confirmed that McGuire was romantically involved with Amanda McClure during the time of his disappearance in February.
Reported by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in Bluefield, West Virginia, during the preliminary hearing before McDowell County Magistrate Richard VanDyke, West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler testified that the remains of McGuire were found in September after a disclosure by Larry McClure.
Larry McClure is a registered sex offender and had been jailed at that time on a registry violation.
“[McClure] told officers at the McDowell County holding facility he wanted to speak with an officer regarding a murder,” Saddler said.
After speaking with McClure, Saddler said officers went to a residence on Skygusty Highway in West Virginia and located the remains of McGuire. Troopers then brought in Choudhary and Amanda McClure, who Larry McClure implicated in the crime, reported the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Asked about the specifics of the murder from McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller, Saddler testified that “on or about February 14” McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine. After the injection, Saddle stated that the victim was strangled.
Saddle said McGuire’s body was then buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of the Skygusty residence. However, troopers found the body in a side yard near a field. Saddler testified that the body was originally in the backyard, but had later been moved to the side-yard location.
Upon questioning, Saddler described Larry McClure as “more of an orchestrator” of the crime.
But other suspects also acknowledged roles in the homicide, he added.
“Anna Choudhary admitted she injected Mr. McGuire with the methamphetamine,” Saddler said.
Under cross examination by defense attorney Thomas Evans, Saddler said Choudhary spoke of additional participation in the murder.
“According to Anna Choudhary, she did strike Mr. McGuire with the wine bottle,” Saddler testified. Upon additional questioning, Saddler stated that all three suspects disposed of the body.
In a closing statement, Miller said the three suspected all participated in the intentional murder of McGuire, as well as the concealment of his body and moving the remains to a different location.
Defense attorney Evans gave no closing argument.
Magistrate VanDyke ruled that probable cause was found and that the case be moved on to the grand jury. No motive for the crime was given during the hearing.
According to the West Virginia State Police sex offender registry, Larry McClure was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in July 1998. His victim was a female between the age of 6 to 12. He served 17½ years in prison for the sex offense crime.