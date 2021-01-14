The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man currently in prison on drug charges stemming from undercover purchases dating back to 2018 in Waseca County District Court.
Cedric Antonio English, 48, was found guilty in Waseca County District Court in October 2019 of two counts of third-degree controlled substance sale and sentenced to concurrent sentences of more than 3½ years and nearly five years in prison at Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
In appealing his conviction, English said the district court failed to secure a valid waiver of counsel and “inform him of the dangers of waiving counsel" and to represent himself. Also, he stated that the informant used in the case was unreliable. The Court of Appeals noted he was represented by counsel at six hearings over the course of six months before submitting his petition to represent himself.
“We are not persuaded,” the Court of Appeals wrote of English’s argument regarding the waiver of the counsel process in the Jan. 11 ruling. “English was represented for a significant amount of time.”
English was charged with one count of first-degree drug sale, one count of second-degree drug sale and two counts of third-degree drug sale in July 2018 after he sold narcotics to a police informant in several controlled purchases between March and April 2018. English, who initially had a public defender, submitted a petition to proceed without an attorney in January 2019.
The district court accepted his request but expressed concerns about the complexity of the case. English did not appear for his next scheduled hearing and was later brought into custody and appeared for a hearing in August 2019.
However, the Court of Appeals still expressed concern about the district court’s approach to English’s request to represent himself.
“Ultimately, we are troubled by the district court’s failure to conduct a more thorough on-the-record inquiry regarding English’s decision to waive counsel,” they stated. “We strongly encourage district courts to engage in the appropriate on-the record (discussion) when a defendant wishes to waive his or her right to counsel.”