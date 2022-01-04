Sometimes life comes full circle, and if we're lucky, something truly beautiful will come from it.
After having been instrumental in bringing an elevator to the Owatonna Arts Center when he acted as business director, local artist Scott Roberts said fate would have it that he is now in need of special entrances, doors and elevators. Just over two years ago, he was involved in a home accident that rendered him in the hospital for three months and left him diagnosed as a quadriplegic.
Throughout the months of January and February, Roberts will be hosting an art exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center titled “ADA, Me and the Minnesota Arts Community: My road to recovery paved in clay”
“Up until two years ago, I had taken art — or better, the creation of art — for granted,” Roberts said. “An accidental fall in the end of 2019 rendered me a quadriplegic, or involuntary paralysis of all four limbs, due to injury to my C2-C4 spinal cord area.”
Roberts had been involved in the arts community in one way or another for most of his life, recalling that he first realized he had a creative imagination while playing with LEGOs at a young age.
He admits that while in the hospital following his injury, with two titanium rods in his neck, he was unsure if he could even create art anymore, but knew he needed to try. Roberts said that traditional physical therapy was tedious and oftentimes boring, which is when he decided to speak with his doctors about working with clay as a means for physical therapy. Kneading the clay and painting covers his fine motor skills and allows for exercising his hands to build up strength
The idea Roberts had when he applied for the Minnesota State Artist Grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council was to give himself focus and something to do with his hands, which he still has mobility in. He said he.wanted to give both disabled and able-bodied artists encouragement to keep going when confronted with adversity.
“I don’t plan who or what I will sculpt; it usually starts with an activity or object,” Roberts said. “From there it is what you see. Images, emotions, memories, can all be found amidst the bright colors and whimsical cartoonish characters.”
For one of Roberts’ pieces, he utilized a paper towel roll to construct a “Batmobile” and then turned the cartoon character Mr. Magoo and his dog, McBarker, into Batman and Robin.
“Most people have been considered disabled at one point or another in their lives. Mr. Magoo is essentially blind in the cartoon, but I created that piece to show that even with a disability, people can go on to do incredible things,” Roberts said. “Just because someone is or looks handicapped, doesn’t mean they live a disastrous life or are unhappy all the time.”
Roberts spoke about how prior to his accident, he wasn’t hard to miss in a crowd, standing at 6’4" and being a former football player in college. But now that he uses a wheelchair, he said he’s become invisible.
“It was amazing how no one saw me,” Roberts said. “I don’t see it as something to be ashamed of. I wasn’t chosen to be handicapped because of something I did — it's just life and it's my new normal.”
He compared the accident and subsequent injury to his own personal “monkey paw condition,” which stems from a short story from the early 1900s where an explorer found a monkey hand which could grant wishes, but each wish came with a counter reaction because the wishes were changing destiny.
“I used to say that I would love to be able to sit in my studio and create art all the time,” Roberts said. “Be careful what you wish for, because now I have all the time in the world to sit and do my art, but that came out of having my accident.
Roberts said he wants the public to see his shows as encouragement and to understand that even when bad things happen, it is possible to move forward and to continue to do good things.
Roberts will have around 50 sculptures on display at the Owatonna Arts Center until the end of February. He will be present at the Arts Center for an artist reception from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9.