In August of this year, Anne Peterson, museum director at the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum in Owatonna, was surprised to see foam stickers had appeared on all 198 of the grave stones in the Children’s Cemetery.
Marie and Mike Miskovich, along with their neighbor Shirley Clane, visited the orphanage museum from Roseville, Minnesota, and added little stickers to each of the graves in the cemetery following their initial visit to the cemetery on Memorial Day.
Miskovich said the whole thing got started when she and her husband decided they would make a short trip every weekend, and Owatonna ultimately ended up on their list of destinations. When they first visited, the museum was closed due to COVID-19. They wandered the grounds anyhow, and stumbled upon the cemetery.
“We were taken aback by the amount of children buried there, and some of them have never had something left on their grave,” Miskovich said. “The big sign in front of the cemetery saying they lacked love in their lives spoke to our hearts, and we knew we had to do something to recognize and remember these children."
Peterson remembers her first encounter with the couple, unaware at first of the lasting impression it would have.
“I happened to stumble upon them when they were in the museum one day and they said they’d like to come down and put something on each of the children’s graves,” Peterson recalled. “It’s just the kindest, sweetest thing, and the children in the cemetery are so deserving of some recognition.”
Miskovich and Clane then decided they wanted to make a monetary donation to the museum so that they could do something special for the holiday season.
Also in August, the Owatonna High School graduating class of 1971 were holding their 50th reunion at the museum and had several blue votives as decoration on each of the tables. Peterson asked if they’d be willing to donate them to the museum, and after speaking with the committee, they agreed to take them for use at the cemetery for a vigil. Peterson was able to use the dollars donated from Miskovich and Clane to purchase additional blue votives to ensure that each grave in the cemetery had a light shining on it.
In November, Miskovich and her husband quietly returned to the cemetery to place Christmas themed stickers on each of the children’s graves before they began their winter in Florida.
While the state school was still running, 198 children were laid to rest in the cemetery. The first 47 children who were buried had a tombstone, while the following 151 children to be buried in the cemetery merely had their identification number carved on a slab of cement. Beginning in 1992, the orphanage museum began restoring the cemetery. With the help of the community, each grave now has a name and marker.
Of all the children buried, only 33 survived to age 10. More than half of the children were under the age of 3 when they died, and 60 were under 12-months-old.
“It goes without saying that some of these children never got to experience life and many have been forgotten,” Miskovich said. “We have every intention of returning to the museum and orphanage in the spring to bring something for each of these children who seem to have been forgotten by time.”
This one random trip to Owatonna from Roseville sparked a random act of kindness that led to the introduction of a hopefully annual tradition of celebrating and remembering the children who are buried in the orphanage cemetery.
Peterson said there will be no ceremony during the vigil, but people are encouraged to drive by in the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 21, to observe the lights that will be placed in remembrance of the children.
The cemetery is located on Florence Avenue, near the western edge of the West Hills campus.