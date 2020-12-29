Weather Alert

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT THAT WILL IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE... .A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of central and southern Minnesota, and adjacent areas of west central Wisconsin, from Tuesday morning into Tuesday night. A storm system developing late tonight across the Central Plains will move northeast across the Upper Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will fall across the Advisory area, with total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected before it tapers off Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Snow will begin across western Minnesota Tuesday morning, and spread eastward during the day. The Tuesday evening commute will be impacted as this system moves across the region. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&