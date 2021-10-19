Amid an ongoing pandemic, community theatres across the country are finally opening their doors and welcoming the sounds of music to fill auditoriums and performing centers for audiences around the world.
The Little Theatre of Owatonna has joined with thousands of theatre organizations around the world by introducing their own production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
This Broadway musical review doubles as a fundraiser for the Little Theatre of Owatonna as a part of their “Raise the Curtain” campaign.
Directors Tim and Andrea Val Gelder couldn’t be more excited to take part in this celebration of musical theatre. Rehearsals for the production have been underway for a couple weeks as anticipation builds for the event that will take place over one weekend in November.
Music Theatre International set up the review with 15 slots available from a list of musical performance choices. The theatre and directors were able to choose from the list to make their very own version of the performance.
“At least one theatre in every state is taking advantage of this opportunity,” Tim said. “It will be a wonderful celebration of musical theatre after we’ve been without for 18 months.”
To date, more than 5,500 performances in more than 40 countries are taking advantage of this offering.
Music Theatre International provided all of the rights to the songs and funding for advertising without charge. They include songs from musicals including Rent, Into the Woods, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Annie and many more.
The review will feature solos, duets, trios, quartets and four performances with the entire ensemble. Tim and Andrea are performing for one of the quartets as well.
The pair certainly come from a musical background. Tim has participated in productions with the theatre and directed in the past, and Andrea is the music director for Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
“We’ve always wanted to work together on something like this,” Andrea said. “This was a good way to get our feet wet in directing together.”
The performance will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, which donated the space due to the Little Theatre setting up for their next production after the Marvelous Wonderettes concludes.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s "All Together Now!,” stated Victoria Bartkowiak, Executive Secretary of LTO. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
Raise the Curtain
All proceeds from the All Together Now show will go toward the Raise the Curtain fundraiser for the theatre. The total investment goal for the Raise the Curtain campaign is $400,000. This funding is needed to make several essential updates and improvements to the theatre itself.
Earlier this year, Wenger Corporation announced they would partake in a matching grant for the campaign. They agreed to match what LTO raises dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000.
According to LTO Board Member Mike Jensen, the fundraiser has exceeded the $300,000 mark, including the Wenger grant.