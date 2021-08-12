Work will be added — but jobs will not — at the glass manufacturing company in Owatonna’s industrial park.
Apogee Enterprises, Viracon’s parent company, announced Wednesday plans to realign and simplify its business structure that includes closing two plants and moving the work from one to its Owatonna facility.
The move, company executives said, will bring a stronger focus on serving customers, enable a more competitive cost model and better position the company for future growth and improved profitability. Part of the company’s new strategy includes closing the Viracon facility in Statesboro, Georgia, and moving the work to Owatonna.
Jeff Huebschen, vice president of investor relations and communications with Apogee, said all of the company’s architectural glass production will be transitioned to the Owatonna plant in the upcoming months.
“At this point we think the Owatonna facility has adequate capacity to take on all the work currently performed at the other facilities,” Huebschen said. “With that in mind, we do not have near-term plans to add jobs in Owatonna or expand the facility.”
Huebschen added that Apogee has made investments and productivity improvements in Owatonna, positioning the plant to be appropriately set up for the new workload.
“[Owatonna] has the capabilities and capacity to support out changed strategic focus,” he said.
The primary shift of focus is to the architectural glass segment to emphasize premium, high-performance products, according to Huebschen. Because of this refocus, Apogee will also be exiting the Velocity business and closing its facility in Dallas, Texas.
Other steps in executing the company’s new strategy include:
Align Architectural Framing Systems into two business units, to increase focus on target markets, better serve customers, improve operational execution and reduce overall costs.
Moving the Sotawall business, which is currently a part of AFS, into the Architectural Services segment. This will unify Apogee’s market offerings for larger, custom façade projects. This transition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Ty R. Silberhom, chief executive officer, said in a press release that Apogee’s focus on long-term opportunities will ensure profitable growth.
“Through our enterprise strategy work, we are developing a roadmap for Apogee to become the economic leader in our target markets, bringing the best value to our customers,” said Silberhorn. “[These actions] will better align our organizations and cost structure to achieve these objectives.”
The company will begin executing these actions immediately and expects to be substantially completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. When completed, the restructuring actions announced today are expected to reduce the company’s workforce by approximately 400 employees. These actions build on the company’s previously announced restricting and cost savings initiatives.
In October 2020, the company announced that it had identified opportunities for $10 to $20 million annualized cost savings, to be achieved by the end of fiscal 2023. With Wednesday’s announcement, the company now expects to achieve $20 to $30 million of annualized savings by the same time frame.