OWATONNA — A two-week delay may have proven to be a best-case scenario, according to the president of the Gus’ Station Car Show committee.
Wade Westphal said that the car show has never had such a large turnout than it did on Saturday after the fifth annual car show experienced a rain delay last month. The fundraising event for the Gus’ Station located at the Steele County Historical Society’s Village of Yesteryear in Owatonna saw a total of 147 registered vehicles with an additional 20 unregistered vehicles that were eligible to win the People’s Choice award.
“It’s great to see everyone from their 70s to little kids come out,” Westphal said, noting that the crowd turnout was even greater than that of the cars. “These people put a lot of time into their passion, so it’s always good to see the community support.”
Westphal stated that it is no surprise to him that the car show continues to grow each year, especially when it comes to attendance from the public. Despite being heavily involved in the event for the last four years, Westphal admits that he himself does not own a vehicle that is entered into the show.
“It’s on the list to get someday,” Westphal laughed. “I just love being around the vehicles.”
Westphal added that he believes the car-loving community is universal and reaches beyond factors such as age or class, explaining why the show has continued to be a crowd pleaser for the kid in all of us.
Though the number of automobiles and vintage vehicle fans proved to be the silver-lining of the July event being rained out, Westphal admitted that he was worried that the postponement would have the opposite effect.
“I knew that some of our people with the specialty vehicles wouldn’t be able to make on the new day,” Westphal said in reference to some of the antique models and race cars. “I would definitely worried that we would lost people.”
Thankfully, Westphal’s worries were proven wrong as the area around the Steele County History Center remained bustling with activity throughout the morning. Open classes trophies were awarded to the top 15 vehicles voted on by participants and three were awarded best in show. The event concluded with a “Cruise to Hope” where the vehicles caravanned to Spurgy’s Bar and Grill in Hope for lunch.
All proceeds raised during the event go to the Gus’ Station restoration fund and the proposed addition of a recognized service bay to be located next door. Westphal said that a service bay has been in discussion for the Village of Yesteryear for a number of years and could predominately be used for storage purposes for items such as historical tools.