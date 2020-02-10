OWATONNA — Thanks to a pair of devoted and loving mothers, and with the support of their entire community, the We All Play initiative is merely dollars away from having its entire inclusive playground and miracle field funded.
“The We All Play committee has raised about $758,000 and has about $155,000 in grants that it has applied for currently pending,” explained Troy Klecker, the community development director and interim parks and recreation director for the City of Owatonna. “They are still looking for about $100,000 in in-kind or discounted services.”
The We All Play Miracle Field and Inclusive Playground fundraising efforts first began in 2017, when local mothers Amanda Gislason and Missy Ahrens pinpointed an inclusive area that allows all children of all abilities to play together as something missing from their community. The two instantly began advocating for the construction of both a miracle field and an inclusive playground to take place at Manthey Park in Owatonna, kicking off the fundraiser the community now knows as We All Play.
Though this is not a city project, the city did sign on as the legal sponsor in early 2019, allowing the committee to apply for grants. Specifically, the city needed to sponsor the project in order for the campaign to apply for the DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant, which was awarded to the group last fall in the amount of $150,000. The money is part of a matching grant, which means the city and/or We All Play Committee will have to match the funds in order to qualify for the dollars — a non-issue for the group as they had already raised triple the matching amount prior to the grant.
One of the most exciting developments, however, has been the purchasing and arrival of the inclusive playground equipment. Arriving in Owatonna in early January, the We All Play Committee instantly began an additional fundraising technique to help get them to their final goal of $1,050,000.
“The pieces of playground equipment are available for you to purchase,” the committee explained in a Facebook post. “If you purchase a piece of equipment, your name or logo will be permanently put on that piece of equipment. Anyone can purchase a piece of equipment: individuals, groups of friends, neighbors, colleagues, church groups, your places of employment, businesses — you name it!”
According to the We All Play website, there are three important elements of inclusive playground equipment. These elements include physical accessibility, age and developmental appropriateness, and sensory-stimulating activity. These elements combine to create an inclusive play environment for all ages and abilities and a playground that meets a wide variety of needs and interests.
Since the equipment began selling, six pieces have been purchased. Two items have been purchased by the Lincoln Elementary Physical Education department, and other items have been purchased by private individuals. One piece was purchased by a couple in honor of their granddaughter who will benefit from the implementation of the playground, a practice that other people have done through monetary donations as well.
“We have been blessed with numerous individuals stepping forward to purchase a piece of equipment in honor or in memory of a loved one,” said Gislason. “We are so grateful to our community and the support they have given us.”
“The fact that this is a grassroots effort and has raised three-quarters of a million dollars really speaks to the strength of our community,” said Kevin Raney with the Owatonna City Council.
Construction on the inclusive playground and miracle field is scheduled to begin this fall. Klecker noted that the parking lot near Manthey Park will be included in the construction process.
There are still 21 items left to purchase, ranging anywhere from $1,227 up to $25,886. Those interested in purchasing a piece of playground equipment, or making a monetary donation, can visit the We All Play Owatonna Facebook page or visit the website at WeAllPlayOwatonna.com and contact the We All Play Committee through either site.
The We All Play Miracle Field and Inclusive Playground will be an opportunity for children who are unable to enjoy standard park amenities to have a location to play on playground equipment and participate in activities such as baseball. The playground will have a flexible, soft padding floor and a variety of equipment designed to accommodate different disabilities and will go where the current playground at Manthey Park stands. The Miracle Field will be a baseball diamond constructed of the same surface material as the playground and will go in the location of the Manthey soccer field.
It was previously stated that the current playground equipment at Manthey Park will be repurposed at a different park in town.