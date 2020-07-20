An Owatonna man has been charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was known to him, according to court records.
Guillermo Luis Reyes, 23, was charged on July 14 with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to a criminal complaint, the inappropriate relationship began a year ago when the victim was elementary school-aged.
According to the complaint, Reyes told an Owatonna officer on July 10 that he would show the victim pornography on his phone. Reyes said that he would sometimes touch the victim both over the clothes and skin-to-skin. The victim told the officer that Reyes had rubbed his genitals against the victim’s butt and genitals, and would also have the victim perform oral sex on him.
The Owatonna Police Department received consent July 13 from Reyes to search his phone, where they allegedly observed numerous pornographic photos and videos in the browser history.
Reyes in custody at the Steele County Detention Center with bail set at $75,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.
Reyes has no prior criminal history, according to Minnesota court records.