The local winter festival continues to live up to its name, and one local family has again embodied what it means to be "bold and cold."
While last weekend's Bold and Cold activities may have concluded, there is still good news to share and fun things to celebrate. Throughout the last week of January, five teams gathered in Owatonna's downtown Central Park to begin chipping away at their respective blocks of snow to created sculptures for Owatonna Parks and Recreation's Snow Sculpture contest. The public voted, and the results are in.
Christina Spencer and her family have taken a win for the contest for the fourth consecutive year — becoming the undefeated champions of the event. She admits she doesn't do this for the competition, though, but rather it is a way for herself and her family to get out of the house during the winter and do a fun activity together.
"It was a bummer that the temperatures were so cold this year," Spencer said. "My girls didn't get to come out with me as much as in the past, so I had to do a lot of it by myself."
This year, the family chose to sculpt a magical unicorn at the request of one of the two Spencer daughters. Their past winning designs include Elliot from the movie "Pete's Dragon," baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" and an owl.
Each member of the spencer family has their role in the process. Spencer brings the artistic vision to the project, as she has a background in clay sculpting — skills she said helped her plan her approach to the much bigger project of sculpting the gigantic block of snow. She began by sculpting a smaller clay model of the unicorn and placed the model in a box with grid lines to guide the scale of the project. Spencer then created maps of the sculpture to help visualize her idea, and her husband would know which areas to cut away with his chainsaw.
The girls are generally responsible for helping to carry away and move the blocks of snow as they fall, help sculpt the shapes with the family's hand made tools and kitchen utensils, and finally help to smooth out the sculpture and put on the finishing touches.
Spencer said this year it took her more than 35 hours to complete the sculpture. Despite her background, she said sculpting snow is much more difficult because the snow is compacted, making it difficult to carve and move away.
"I was out there as long as I could stand it almost every day," Spencer said. "My family came out as well despite the cold. We all had so much fun, and I was so happy to see more people out there and getting involved."
Spencer said her first year her family and one other team entered into the contest, but unfortunately she was the only one out there sculpting.
"That first year was lonely because we were the only ones," She said. "It was great to see more people on Saturday. I was able to chat with them and offer advice and tips."
She said each year she has tried to encourage friends and family to sign up and participate in the contest. Last year, her friend Anne Walsh and her family participated for the first time. The Walsh's signed up again this year and took second place in the competition with their "Frozen Melody" sculpture depicting the character Olaf from Disney's "Frozen."
Spencer said one thing she would say to anyone who is on the fence about signing up next year is to "just go for it".
The five sculptures will remain in Central Park until they are melted.