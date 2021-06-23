Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau said there was good news for the Medford school district: There are no known students or staff with COVID-19 or quarantining from exposure from the virus.
The news comes in spite of the various summer day programs and summer school offerings held within the Medford school building. There is a chance that the district could see cases later on, but Ristau reassured the Medford School Board Monday that the district would be aware of those cases.
Steele County’s COVID numbers are also looking good. The 14-day county case rate per 10,000 people for Steele County sits at 9.82 as of June 17.
School districts must have a safe back-to-school plan in place for the coming school year to receive the third round of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to spend on COVID-related items, Ristau said.
Steele County superintendents worked collaboratively to put together a back-to-school plan template. Each superintendent then changed the document to fit their district. Ristau added that the plan is in development and is supposed to be reviewed by the board. The public will be allowed to make comments on the plan and eventually the plan will be posted on the district’s website.
Ristau presented the tentative plan, noting that it looks very similar to how Medford students finished out this most recent school year.
According to the draft, masks are encouraged, but not required except for on school buses and type III vehicles as mandated by the CDC.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. In the event of an exposure, the school district encourages, but does not require quarantine time. Although the CDC recommends a 14-day quarantine period, with an option of a 7-day quarantine period with a COVID-19 test on day five or a 10-day quarantine period without a test. However, a person living in the same household as someone who has tested positive is required to quarantine, according to the back-to-school plan.
Ristau called the plan a working document for the fall, as the COVID-19 pandemic situation is ever changing.
Potential state shutdown
On Monday night, Minnesota Education Commissioner Heather Mueller sent out a message to schools stating that Gov. Tim Walz has directed his agencies to prepare a list of critical services necessary to protect the lives and safety of Minnesotans in the event of a state government shutdown, Ristau said.
Schools are not a priority on that list and if the state budget isn’t approved to appropriate funds by July 1, all MDE operations will be shut down immediately, except for the services deemed critical.
The Minnesota Legislature is still in session, but a major piece of the state’s budget — education aid — fell into place on Tuesday. The bill however still needs to be passed by the House and the Senate, while a full state budget needs to be in place by June 30 in order to avoid a government shutdown.
Walz and other legislators anticipate laying out new agreements on Wednesday in what they hope will route them to the finish the session soon.
“We’re picking up steam,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said, noting her frequent texts with Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka as they work to seal up deals. “There are certainly a lot of things on the precipice of getting done and a lot of bills getting closed up.”
The education pact is notable because that area consumes more than $4 of every $10 spent from the state treasury.
Under the plan, school districts will see an increase in aid — about 2.5% more on their basic student allowance next year and 2% the year after. That will bring it above $6,800 per student by year two. Some districts get extra based on specific challenges or levels of poverty in their areas. It is the biggest investment in school aid in the past 15 years, according to Senate Education Chair Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes.
“Something the schools have been asking for for a long time: A lot of money and no mandates. And that’s what we gave them,” said Chamberlain.
MPR contributed to this report.