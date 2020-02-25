OWATONNA — The Appalachian Trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, spanning across 14 states from Maine to Georgia. Every year, 3 million people visit the trail, but only a select few conquer its 2,192 miles.
Karson Madole plans on being ones of those select few.
The 2018 Owatonna High School graduate originally thought he wanted to be a chiropractor. After enrolling in classes at the University of Northern Iowa, Madole admits that he quickly realized he was paying a lot of money for courses he really didn’t like. Returning home to Owatonna for a gap year, Madole felt a little stuck about what to do next.
“The Appalachian Trail has always been on my bucket list, ever since reading 'A Walk in the Woods' my sophomore year in Mrs. Wagner’s class,” Madole said, adding that the hiking feat has remained in the back of his mind ever since. “Something now told me I had to get out there and do it.”
Taking advantage of his “if not now, when?” moment, Madole immediately began saving money from his multiple jobs as he started contemplating how to break the news to his parents. He laughed that his dad initially thought that he’d be going on an ultimate survival adventure — hunting for berries, eating bugs, and all. Madole added that his mother was apprehensive and scared, but once they both realized how tangible the trip really was they seemed to come around easily.
“I got a tracking device, so I think that really helped my mom,” Madole laughed. “Plus, they have their 20-year-old living with them at home… I think they’re a little excited to get me out of the house.”
Madole has spent the last six months preparing for his trip, which begins on March 10, saying that budgeting has taken up the most amount of his time. The appropriate hiking gear, Madole explained, could cost anywhere from $700 to $5,000 depending on the brands and quality the individual hiker chooses to go with. Not wanting to overspend, but also not wanting to have any of his gear quit out on him along the way, Madole said he tried to find the middle ground and spent a respectable $1,300. This equipment includes everything from a custom blanket to water bottles to a portable stove to a tent and everything in between.
Surprisingly, there’s a good chance that Madole will have to leave a hearty portion of his gear behind at the very beginning of his journey.
“The first stop is about 32.1 miles in and they have these professional, experienced hikers who will perform a ‘shakedown’ of your entire gear setup,” Madole explained. “This is to help you just fine tune everything and get rid of things you don’t need. This whole thing is super-minimalistic.”
Surprisingly, there was little for Madole to do in terms of physical preparation to hike the trail, despite it taking an estimated six months and 5 million steps to complete.
“People say you don’t really have to train because you sort of just ease into it,” Madole explained. “That first month you go about five to six miles a day, and that sort of becomes your training and conditioning.”
Though Madole is clearly champing at the bit to get started, he admits that the entire experience is about as far outside his comfort zone as he can possibly get, adding that he was never someone who grew up with a lot of experience in the great outdoors.
“I’m kind of taking this as an opportunity to ‘lose yourself to find yourself,’” Madole stated, “a chance to get out of this rut and do something completely on my own.”
Helping calm his nerves, however, has been the hiker community, which has a prominent presence on various forms of social media. Madole said that he has been following various hashtags such as #appalachiantrail and #atclassof2020, inspiring him to document his own journey through photography and videos. Madole said he is also part of a Appalachian Trail hiking Facebook group that has more than 8,000 members, all willing to share tips and tricks to help make the monumental hike both doable and enjoyable.
“People who do this live an entirely different lifestyle,” Madole said. “And there are these towns around the trail that are so used to the hikers that it’s common for them to pick up hitchhikers, which sometimes can be the only way you can get to the next town.”
Madole has also enjoyed learning about “trail angels,” local residents who perform random acts of kindness along the trail such as leaving coolers full of beverages or tables full of breakfast items for the hikers.
“They say that the trail provides, the trail gives back,” Madole said about the trail angels and their “trail magic.”
Much to his own surprise, the Owatonna community immediate got equally as excited for Madole’s journey as the young man did himself. In fact, the Monson Eyecare Center in Owatonna decided that they were so excited and impressed with Madole’s aspirations that they elected to sponsor the novice hiker during his adventure.
“They are helping me fundraise for the Steele County Food Shelf,” Madole added. “Local businesses and individuals are able to pledge an amount per mile, and that money will go towards the Food Shelf and help those who use their services.”
Madole said that the minimum commitment is 10 cents per mile, which would total roughly $200 upon his completion of the trail. Those interested in pledging with Madole can either contact Monson Eyecare Center or message Madole on Instagram at @karsonmadole.
Madole will leave for the Appalachian Trail on Tuesday, March 10. His journey will begin at Springer Mountain in Georgia and end at Maine’s Mount Katahdin. Madole is hoping to complete his hike by his 21st birthday on Sept. 8, averaging about 13.3 miles a day.
People are invited to follow Madole along his journey by checking his Instagram at @karsonmadole.