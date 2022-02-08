An Owatonna man allegedly traded explicit images with three boys online and made threats to rape and kill one of the boy’s family members in Pennsylvania. When the man was arrested en route to Pennsylvania, he had a knife, stun gun and zip ties, charges say.
Michael Lee Kurkowski, 26, is facing a federal charge of threatening interstate communications.
Last year Kurkowski was convicted of multiple felonies involving sexual exploitation of a minor in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. He had been exchanging sexual images and conversations with a 16-year-old boy online, court documents say. After the boy broke off communications, Kurkowski went to Pennsylvania to try to find him. He was arrested after going to the boy’s workplace.
He was sentenced to 142 days in prison and was living in Owatonna while serving probation.
In December, a woman in East Peoria, Illinois reported a 16-year-old boy in her care was exchanging sexual images online with a man later identified as Kurkowski, a federal court complaint alleges.
Kurkowski also allegedly sent the Illinois boy messages threatening to kill family members of his “ex” in Pennsylvania.
He wrote that he would kill the parents first, because “no parent should watch their child die,” court documents show. He wrote he would rape the boy’s siblings. He would then kill the boy’s brother by “castrating him” and letting him bleed to death. He then would cut open the sister’s chest “and pull out her heart and give it to my ex.”
Last week, Owatonna Police Department investigators learned Kurkowski had bought a bus ticket to Pennsylvania. He was arrested when the bus made a stop in Ohio last Friday. He had a bag that contained a large knife, stun gun, hooded face masks, zip ties, electrical tape and rubber gloves.
Kurkowski allegedly admitted he wanted to hurt the Pennsylvania boy and the boy’s family members but said he was unsure if he would actually carry out those thoughts. He planned to at least tie up the boy, because the boy had betrayed him, the charges say.
Kurkowski also is suspected of trading sexual photographs with a 13-year-old boy in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
It’s unclear whether he has been charged with or could be charged with crimes in Illinois or Iowa.
Kurkowski made a first federal court appearance in Ohio on Monday, before being brought back to Minnesota, where he will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino.
Kurkowski does not have any felony criminal history in Minnesota.