OWATONNA – Staying at home and being cooped up inside isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but thanks to a local art-based initiative, community members have been able to find fun and creative ways to break up the monotony of their day.
“It’s really important to get outside while we can,” said Karen Pehrson, the director of conventions and tourism for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “Everybody needs to get some fresh air and I know that people are trying to come up with things to do that are free or budget friendly in town while still maintaining their safe social distancing.”
Working in conjunction with the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department, the Chamber launched a Chalk Your Walk initiative over the weekend, inviting people to create bright and positive messages in driveways and on sidewalks throughout the city. They hoped that the event would help people in the community take a break from the COVID-19 pandemic, while abiding by the recent guidelines and restrictions put in place. Pehrson said they had about 40 official entries before the rain washed away the chalk art Saturday, but said that there have been many more chalk drawings popping up since.
Taking the prize of grand champions and $50 in Chamber Bucks was the Chelin family on Woodland Drive. Using the design concept created by 12-year-old Eva Chelin, she was joined by her little sisters Lorelei, age 8, and Mia, age 7, to create a stained-glass effect heart along with a message of hope and gratitude.
“It was all them,” said the girl’s mother, Meagan Chelin. “Eva came up with the design and I helped put the tape up, but they colored it all in. They also wanted to add the thank you note because the mailman was coming and they wanted to make sure he knew that they were thankful for him.”
Taking a part in Chalk Your Walk was a great way for her family to have fun during a time where they can get a little stir crazy staying inside, she said, adding that they had started the weekend with a brand new box of chalk and with all the art that they’ve been making since will have to replace it very soon.
“I think it’s important for people to try different things to stay busy and find a distraction,” Chelin said, encouraging others to try something new with their kids such as a virtual tour of the White House or a dance party in their living room. “It really helps take your mind off everything.”
Chelin said that the girls decided that they will spend their winnings on pizza and chocolate from Costa’s Candies – noting that it was a very quick and easy decision for the trio.
The Chamber has already started a new initiative, still partnering with Parks and Rec, to encourage Owatonnans to get outside and “escape” for a little while. The Where in Owatonna contest began Tuesday, with mystery shots around the community being posted on the Visit Owatonna Facebook page, inviting others to find the location and post their own selfie. Each correct response will be entered into a drawing for a hammock. The contest will continue with multiple locations for at least a week.
“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt, but more with pictures,” Pehrson said. “We will be posting a new photo every day and asking others to comment with theirs.”
Where in Owatonna is just one of a couple initiatives the chamber is currently spearheading. They have also created the Owatonna Strong Together Facebook page as a hub for businesses and individuals who are coming together to help the community, such as making face masks to donate to health care providers, and the Owatonna Take Out Guide Facebook page to share information on local restaurants that are still providing curbside pickup and delivery, as well as their daily specials.
“We just want to make sure that everybody knows in the community that we are here for them,” Pehrson said. “We still want to be conscious of the social distancing and we don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk, but it’s still important to get out there and stand together.”