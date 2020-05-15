Almost every day this year prior to distance learning, Owatonna High School students Jenna Bauman and Elise Egbert would get out of class and head downtown to the basement of Tone Music.
For two hours, the pair would then take apart, deep clean and reassemble woodwinds and brass instruments — eventually learning to replace pads and corks, and make other repairs under the guidance of Mark Kuklok, who operates MK Music Repair out of the Cedar Avenue storefront.
For 15 years now, Kuklok has hired local students to apprentice with him through their high school careers — typically opening the position up to one or two musicians in 10th through 12th grade who often stay on until they graduate.
Both Bauman and Egbert found out about the opportunity after Kuklok visited their high school band classes seeking new apprentices. Bauman has now been with MK Music Repair for almost a year, having applied at the end of her freshman year; Egbert is coming up on two years, having nearly finished her junior year of high school.
“I used to have just one apprentice, and I found that my workload increased so I did have to hire another person,” said Kuklok, who pays both students an hourly wage. “There’s generally somebody that does brass and somebody that does woodwinds.”
As a French horn player, Egbert currently focuses on brass while Bauman works with the woodwinds. For students working on brass pieces, Kuklok said they generally work their way up to prepping for soldering work and cleaning up solder joints. On the woodwinds side, he added that there are few more skills needed.
From deep cleans to minor repairs
“We start off with cleanings — disassembling the instrument and putting it back together, keeping all the parts straight,” he explained. “Then we start with doing clarinet tenon corks and pad replacement on clarinets, plus replacing the three pads on the flute that are the same as on the clarinet. That’s about as far as we go on woodwinds.”
Having started as a sophomore, he added that Bauman will probably get to work on more advanced repairs given that she’ll likely spend three years with the shop. Although cleaning may not sound complex, Bauman added that what she does on the job is a lot more advanced than wiping down her own clarinet after playing.
“Usually when you’re at home, you’ll just run a rag through it to get out the majority of the spit. At the shop, we’ll take the whole thing apart, polish the keys, clean out the inside of the body — it’s a lot better clean than what you’d normally do at home,” she said. “Cleaning clarinets that are wooden is also kind of interesting, you have to oil it to make it clean.”
Having the chance to deconstruct things and see how they work is what made the job interesting to Bauman. While Egbert said she was initially hesitant to apply, she eventually got excited about it as a way to spend even more time around what she loves — music.
“I’m such a band geek, I always call myself that,” she laughed. “It was such an excellent opportunity to be able to learn more about the instrument I play and how to fix and clean things. It’s not a job opportunity that comes around often.”
Becoming ‘less of a
mystical thing’
Egbert added that she now sometimes gets asked to do quick fixes for bandmates at the high school, troubleshooting their instruments during class or getting them sent into the shop if a repair is needed. Additionally, both she and Bauman say working on other instruments has impacted the way they view and even play their own.
“When you understand and get an in-depth look at how your instrument works and see those details — it really gives you an insight into, ‘Oh, if I do this, it changes my sound that way,’” said Egbert.
Former apprentice Jacob Hellevik agrees, saying what he learned working under Kuklok is useful to him even now as a graduate student in tuba performance. Unlike Bauman and Egbert, who first found out about the opportunity in high school, Hellevik had known about MK Music Repair and been interested in one day working there since seeing Kuklok fix his sister’s saxophone. Because of the apprenticeship, he is also able to do repairs for bandmates at school and troubleshoot his own performances in terms of the instrument’s mechanics.
“Up to that point, I had been educated around how to play the instrument,” he said. “Seeing how it worked really opened up my ability to experiment with the instrument, to program the instrument. Whenever I run into a problem as a performer, it becomes less of a mystical thing and more about the components of air, embouchure, timing — it’s a matter of putting these elements together, like any engine.”
Even at a high level, Hellevik added that many musicians don’t necessarily know much about the inner workings of their instrument — whenever it doesn’t play like normal, they bring it into the shop. He compared learning how to clean and do minor repairs to learning how to change the oil in a car. Someone else can do it for you, but it’s a point of pride — and potentially cost-savings — to know how to do it yourself.
Heading into the summer, Bauman, Egbert and Kuklok will likely have a lot of long days of cleaning and repairing to look forward to. With distance learning in place through the end of the year, schools around the county have already begun bringing in their instruments for the summer, taking the opportunity to get rentals back from students and get them in tip-top shape for the fall. When the three are in the basement all working together, Bauman said the ambience is another thing she likes about the apprenticeship.
“It’s positive and more one-on-one when there’s only three of you,” she noted. “You can have a nice conversation while you work.”