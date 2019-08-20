OWATONNA — The true sign of summer ending for kids everywhere may just be the “closed” sign in front of local pools.
River Springs Water Park in Owatonna finished off another season on Sunday, but the city’s recreation supervisor is far from feeling down about the end of summer. In fact, she’s feeling quite invigorated.
“You could say that this was our best summer yet,” Dani Licht said with excitement. “Technically, it falls in third place for our best season ever, but the two seasons that have beaten us for a total had a lot more days than we had this year.”
Due to school’s getting out late, River Springs opened later than usual. Combining the late opening with days where the pool had to close due to weather, there were only 73 total days of operation in 2019 — more than 20 fewer days than the season with the highest attendance.
After all the numbers were crunched, River Springs had a total of 21,300 people come out to the park this summer. The real kicker? More than 70% of those people came out to the pool in July.
“This July was the most people over a month period that we have ever seen at River Springs,” Licht said. “We had thousand-people days multiple times in the month where usually we only see one per summer.”
Despite the high number of swimmers, Licht was happy to report that the number of incidents at the pool actually decreased. She explained that there are generally about 10 rescues per year, but this summer the lifeguards only had to perform five water rescues.
“Everybody was fine, though sometimes there are a few tears,” Licht assured. “We never really see anything too traumatic out there. Our guards do a lot of preventative lifeguarding where has really helped that number stay down throughout the years.”
Even though the pool is officially closed, Licht said that her busy time of the year is only just beginning. She said that during the off season she will be busy with marketing as well as preparing events for the 2020 season, including the return of the Ducky Dash as well as the cardboard boat regatta.
“Right now I don’t have a lot of things 100% planned out for next year, but I am excited to take the energy from this year and move it forward,” Licht explained.
The Pine Springs Pool in Blooming Prairie closed for the season on Sunday, Aug. 11. Blooming Prairie City Administrator Andrew Langholz said during last week’s city council meeting that the weather this summer impacted the season, specifically early on in the summer.
The Medford City Pool still has a few days left of the 2019 season, with its final day on Friday. Medford City Administrator Andy Welti said that numbers are looking slightly down compared to last year, largely due to weather, but that registrations for swimming lessons have remained consistent.