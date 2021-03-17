The Waseca County Attorney's Office is appealing the sentencing of a Waseca man convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Timothy John Wright, 40, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 15 years of probation by Judge Carol M. Hanks after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 and under 13 who had a significant relationship with the actor. The abuse occurred in both Waseca and Steele counties over the span of a decade.
Following the sentencing, Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius said she was surprised with the sentencing handed down by Hanks because the plea agreement entered in October was for 168 months – or 14 years – in prison.
“We are not happy with the judge’s decision nor were the victims,” Cornelius said in December. “Everyone thought he was going to prison that day – including the defendant himself.”
On Friday, Cornelius’ office formally filed a sentencing appeal with the Office of Appellate Courts. Court documents show the issue proposed to be raised on appeal is the grant of a dispositional departure proper.
Wright was charged June 15 with 15 counts of criminal sexual conduct, seven of which were first-degree and the remaining second-degree charges. Wright originally pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges, but amended his plea in October to guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct per a plea agreement to have the other charges dismissed.
In her departure report for the case, Hanks cited the following reasons – among others – for the mitigated/downward dispositional departure: Wright has zero criminal history points, Wright had been a model inmate in the jail, Wright is capable of employment and has seven children he needs to support, and psychosexual evaluations indicate Wright is amenable to outpatient sex offender treatment.
Hanks also noted in the report that Wright showed remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions.
According to the original criminal complaint, a detective with the Waseca Police Department learned in June of a past sexual assault by Wright. The court documents read that Wright had abused the first victim beginning when the child was 7- or 8-years old with the last time occurring in January 2020 when the victim was 15-years-old. Records show Wright abused a second victim beginning when the child was 7-years-old with the last time occurring in the fall of 2019, when the victim was 12-years-old.
Both victims were assaulted by Wright in Steele and Waseca counties.