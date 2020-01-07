OWATONNA — Riding on the wave of what they see to have been a positive and productive year for the city of Owatonna in 2019, the mayor and three city council members are all planning to file for re-election in 2020 as their current terms draw to an end.
The seats up for election are those of Mayor Tom Kuntz, Greg Schultz of the second ward, Kevin Raney of the fourth ward, and Doug Voss who serves as a council member at large. Combined, the four men have served a total of 33 years.
“I will file one more time,” said Kuntz when asked if he had any plans for the upcoming election. “I was a little bit hesitant this time, but I sure would like to be there for the ribbon cutting of the new school.”
Kuntz was first elected mayor in 2004 after longtime Mayor Pete Connor decided not to run for another term. According to Kuntz, he had just announced his retirement from Owatonna Public Utilities when the then director of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism asked him “how retired” he wanted to be.
“Here I am, 15 years later,” Kuntz laughed.
When Kuntz first became mayor, he said that economic growth was his passion. Looking for another term, Kuntz asserts that it is still his passion today.
“I want to continue to see Owatonna grow,” he stated, adding that the housing situation in the city will need to be addressed moving forward. “With all of these companies coming, we need some houses because they need some people. Affordable housing needs to be high on everyone’s agenda so we can bring in people who want to work and live in Owatonna.”
Housing development is also a priority for Voss, who was first elected to city council in 2016. With big corporations such as Costco, which is building a new distribution center, coming into Owatonna, Voss said that housing is going to continue to be a big deal. When he first ran, however, relationships between the city and small businesses were his top priority.
“The business relationship with the city and how everybody interacts one all those fronts is what really intrigued me,” said Voss, who owns Fame Awards in Owatonna. “I feel I’m more in tune to the Main Street business than the big corporations. As a small-business person, my interest is really in helping the local, small-business person.”
“I pay a lot of attention to the small guy,” he said.
Looking out for local business owners, specifically those interested in locating to the downtown area of Owatonna, is also a priority for Raney, who first was elected to city council in 2012. While Raney is excited to see more and more businesses interested in downtown, which fits with the city council’s short- and long-term strategic plan to revitalize the area, he also appreciates how far they have already come.
“For the longest time downtowns were dying. Some people would say that they were already dead,” Raney said. “I think we’re one of the communities that really show that if you invest time and dollars into the downtown district that businesses will come, and I see that continuing in Owatonna.”
Overall economic development will remain high on Raney’s priority list if he were to be elected to another term, noting that it is crucial for the community to grow if they want to continue to have a smaller impact on the taxpayer.
“Every decision we make is going to impact the taxpayer, so you really have to look at if it’s a positive of negative impact for the community,” he explained. “Being a community of 27,000, we have a large tax base. That helps so much when it comes to paying for all the amenities we have in this community and allows us to not have some of the issues that smaller communities can have.”
For Schultz, he believes that the city council’s ability to plan strategically for both the short-term and the long-term is what has created success for Owatonna. After first being appointed to the council in 2011 to take over a seat vacated by John Moen due to Moen’s felony-level tax evasion convictions, Schultz realized that serving as a city council member was a good way to use his skill.
“I’m a planner by nature. I work as a building contractor so I work off plans all day, every day,” Schultz added. “After I first got involved, I really wanted to see the city develop short- and long-term plans,. And we’ve accomplished that. I think that is one of my proudest things about being on the council.”
With all the success that Owatonna has had thus far, Schultz is convinced that it is only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come. While he is ready to focus on economic growth and take advantage of upcoming opportunities for the city, he said that he most importantly wants to care for his community.
“Owatonna has been really good to me and my family,” he stated. “This is an opportunity for me to give back.”
The filing period for this year’s race, without a primary, will run from July 28 to Aug. 11. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.