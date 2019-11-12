STEELE COUNTY – Reserve funds, electrical wires, and ample parking were the topics of interest during a joint meeting between the Steele County Free Fair Board and the Steele County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The fair board updated the commissioners and other members of the County personnel on the end of their fiscal year yesterday, stating that though they have spent most of their reserves for two large projects in 2019 they are feeling confident about their financial standings.
The north end of the race track was removed with the help of the County earlier this year, costing the Fair just shy of $100,000. Unexpectedly, however, the Fair had to spend another $370,000 to replace two cattle barns after one succumbed to the record-breaking snowfall in February. Fair Treasurer Tim Arlt explained to the county commissioners and staff that this has left the fair with zero reserves, though they still have their “cash-on-hand” account typically used for the ATM. That amount totals roughly $200,000.
The bigger point of discussion during the meeting revolved around the underground power lines project, something that the fair board has discussed extensively in the last month as the Capital Investment Committees from both the Minnesota State house and State Senate have made recent visits to hear their project proposal. Recently, the Fair and County partnered to apply for a matching grant of $750,000 that would help them successfully move their power lines underground to meet with safety standards laid out in Minnesota statute 326B.35.
“The estimate for the total project came in at about $1.5 million,” said County Administrator Scott Golberg. “What we applied for is a 1-1 match. The best case scenario is we get $750,000; the worst case scenario is we get nothing. The most likely scenario is that we will get something in-between. If we do get something, we have a four-year window to spend those funds, so that provides us a little flexibility to find where we will get the matching amount.”
Because the upcoming year is a bonding year, the State has received more than $5-billion in projects from around counties and cities throughout Minnesota. Golberg stated that they should know by July whether the power line project has been included in the bonding bill.
The trickier situation will be where the matching funds will come from, however, considering the Fair currently has little wiggle room in the way of finances.
“We’re really looking at doing this in phases,” explained Fair Manager Scott Kozelka, noting that the state electrical inspector instructed the Fair to show significant process in trying to complete the project within the next few years. “The first phase that we would look at this year would focus on the lines around Fair Square, which is estimated to cost about $266,000.”
Kozelka added that they are also working with Mike Johnson with Steele County Emergency Management to apply for funding through a hazardous mitigation assistance program.
“That would show progress to the state,” Kozelka said. “We thought that with the north end of the track being completed and burying the lines for the new barns would, but apparently it’s not showing progress fast enough.”
At this time, Kozelka said they are unsure of what the penalties would be if more progress is not shown in time for the 2020 fair, though he stated it likely could mean that the State is forced to shut down certain areas of the fairgrounds. He added that is also could likely be something as simple as not allowing certain vendors to erect flags on top of their stands to assure that they aren’t too close to any overhead lines.
In the past, the Fair had hoped that they could “piggyback” part of the project with an Elm Street road project that is on the docket for the County’s five-year plan, but County Engineer Greg Ilkka stated that he is unsure what the entire scope of the project would look like at this time and that it may be more beneficial to bury the lines first.
Kozelka added that this project impacts much more than just the fair, as the fairgrounds are used for multiple city events, school events, and by a variety of public organizations.
“I feel it would be best for there to be a high-level meeting between the fair, Owatonna Public Utilities, the county engineer, and a representative from the city to come up with a plan,” suggested County Commissioners Greg Krueger. “Perhaps we need to also get some private businesses on board, too. But I think we need to have a plan ahead of time.”
County Treasurer Cathy Piepho agreed that starting a capital campaign now is a good idea because of the importance of knowing where the matching funds will be coming from.
“With the public works facility bond, we had to come up with a plan to show how we were going to spend the money and then we were reimbursed as expenses occurred, but we had to show that we had the funds available to pay for it,” Piepho explained. “Starting a capital campaign is a good idea because once you have the commitment you will be able to figure out how you’re going to pay for your half fast.”
Also during the meeting, Golberg shared with the fair board an updated on the Park Place/Cedarview sale. While the sale is on the verge of being finalized, the property was replotted to assure that a driveway shared by the Four Season Centre and fairgrounds would still be County owned. The Owatonna City Council approved the new property lines at the regular board meeting on Nov. 6.
In the past, the County has allowed the Fair to use parking at the two facilities during fair week. Kozelka requested that once the sale of the property to Bradford Holdings is complete that the County helps arrange an introduction so that they could talk about potentially keeping the arrangement with the new owner.