An initiative in Steele County has provided extra help for Owatonna and Blooming Prairie students who need it on distance learning days.
Blooming Prairie seventh- through 12th-graders have access to on-site support for the days when they're distance learning in their hybrid learning model with the help of United Way of Steele County, the city of Blooming Prairie and the Blooming Prairie Youth Club. Now Owatonna is starting its own program to help sixth- through eighth-grade students, according to Annette Duncan, president of United Way of Steele County.
United Way worked with Steele County schools to determine student needs throughout the summer and as the back-to-school season approached, she said. It was determined that additional assistance for students during distance learning days was needed.
“The need came from conversations with the school, but also the parents specifically saying, ‘I work full time and I don’t really feel comfortable leaving my child at this age,’ especially the sixth graders. They are just transitioning out of the elementary school,” Duncan said.
During distance learning, students are home by themselves and responsible for staying on task with their work.
United Way started coordinating with different organizations and the communities to provide students with support.
The Blooming Prairie site was launched on Oct. 12. Duncan added that reception to the support has been great and the site sees an average of 15 students a day. While the Blooming Prairie site runs all day, the prospective Owatonna site is set to launch Nov. 16 beginning with half-day support offerings.
“Because we know the need is a little bit greater and we might have to do two sections versus one section with the larger community, so we are going to start with half a day in Owatonna and we may have to have a second shift, depending upon need,” Duncan said.
Owatonna Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan acknowledged that these are very trying times for students, schools and families. She hopes the sites offer a good place to go for structure, as well as a quiet space away from home where students can focus on their work.
“It’s just a space for kids to go if they need support or need a place to get some work done,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is looking forward to the Owatonna site's launch.
“If we get some additional inquiries, we’ll have to decide how many we can handle in a space like the community room at Roosevelt,” Sullivan said.
There are plans to take the intuitive to Medford as well, but it takes a while to get these sites set up, Duncan says. Right now she is looking for volunteers for both sites. Onsite volunteers help students with logging on, reaching out to teachers for help and helping students stay engaged and on task during distance learning days.
Volunteers also help distribute meals to students, oversee cleanup, ensure students are safe and, depending on the volunteers’ ability, may also help students with coursework, although this is not an expectation.
“Providing that safety and socialization as well, because there is a whole mental health component to this, in addition to some support for school work, because our kiddos are really struggling right now with being isolated,” Duncan said.
Volunteers will be trained by the district and will go through background checks and both locations will have staff on site.
“We are super excited to be able to partner with the community to offer this and just look forward to being able to help the children in our community succeed, that's really what it’s all about,” Duncan said.