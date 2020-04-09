Early Wednesday morning, volunteers arrived at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna to set up for a blood drive originally scheduled to take place at the high school.
Amid distance learning, postponed sports and a new world of virtual activities and connections, the event was one of many things that needed to be adjusted in the face of prolonged school closures due to COVID-19, and students in the National Honor Society decided that they were up to the task.
Organizer Elise Sande, a senior at Owatonna High School and NHS vice president, said it was important to her to find a way to host the drive after hearing from the American Red Cross about the continued need for blood donations during the pandemic. Last month, the organization put in place new safety measures at all of its drives and — after experiencing a number of virus-related cancellations — amplified its call for donations in the face of a potential shortage.
At the end of March, communications manager Sue Thesenga for American Red Cross' Minnesota region said the immediate need had been met, but encouraged donors across the state to continue making appointments. She also noted that, with a number of building closures and the bloodmobiles being out of commission due to cramped quarters, the Red Cross was trying help a number of organizers move their drives to new locations.
For Sande, the transition was smoother than expected. “Trinity was very flexible and easy to work with, and they helped us with the set up that we needed,” she explained. "It was a pretty easy change.”
After getting word out about the rescheduled drive, NHS advisor Gail Tratz added that all 71 spots filled up in less than two days. With the Red Cross now attempting to keep all donors six feet apart from each other — both in the waiting area and while giving blood — spaces have needed to be limited, and students were unable to take walk-ins.
The need for proper social distancing also limited the number of student volunteers who could be present, and Tratz said that the two main organizers each took one shift with her during the five-hour event, which ran from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church.
“No one else was allowed in the room, except for the donors and the staff and volunteers. Before, we could have kids walking around and chatting with people to try and help them feel more comfortable,” she explained.
Although the number of students who could volunteer to run the event was limited, Tratz added that roughly one-third to one-half of donors were students. Prior to the drive, she said she worked to inform both teens and family members about COVID-19 and the added safety measures taken by the Red Cross. Nationally, these include taking everyone’s temperature before allowing them to enter the donation area, and having all staff members and volunteers wear personal protective equipment.
Tutoring during distance learning
In addition to hosting the blood drive despite school closures, NHS students have continued to meet virtually and brainstorm other ways to help from home.
“Once we moved to distance learning and realized we wouldn’t be meeting together as a group, the executive board and Ms. Tratz got together and brainstormed some ideas to keep the service going in our community,” said Kaia Elstad, a senior and president of NHS.
While members have always provided tutoring within the district, distance learning, which went into effect last week, has created a hurdle in the intitiative. Elstad has since organized a group of high schoolers willing to work with their peers virtually. She sent out a message asking for volunteers from NHS that Tratz then shared with administrators Friday. She explained that there are separate lists for elementary, middle and high school levels.
“Since moving to online learning, I think tutoring is going to be more beneficial because outside of school it’s going to be more difficult to learn the same way,” noted Elstad, of the idea behind the initiative.
Setting up online fundraisers
Outside of the blood drive and the ongoing tutoring program, a third main project for the group right now is an online fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Maggie Newhouse, a junior in NHS, explained that she created her own page on the AHA’s website with a goal of raising $300 for the nonprofit.
In order to gather donations, she said she’s shared the link to her page with family and friends, as well as via social media and has so far raised over half of her overall target. In addition to tracking donations, she noted that the AHA also offers a daily personal challenge that Newhouse can engage with through her page.
“Each day, you can choose to check off if you’ve exercised, stayed away from tobacco, or practiced leading and making smart decisions,” she said, noting that she opted to track the latter. “It’s different than any other fundraiser that I’ve personally done, not only for the association but also for NHS.”
Tratz explained that the AHA had initially reached out to the school, and that she had passed the opportunity to along to students in NHS, a handful of whom signed up.
“One of the things that the heart association mentioned is that people with heart problems are some of those who are most at risk with COVID-19, so this is a good time to be raising awareness of heart health,” she added.
While Tratz said the group doesn’t have another blood drive planned for the near future, she and the students added that they’re continuing to try to find ways to stay engaged during distance learning.
“It’s definitely an adjustment, and something a lot of people aren’t used to,” said Sande. “At first it can be a little disappointing, but I think it’s great that NHS is still giving us the opportunity to host a lot of the events that we’d started to plan, even if it might look a little different.”