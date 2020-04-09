Elise Sande, right, greets donors during a student-organized blood drive Wednesday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church. Initially scheduled to take place at Owatonna High School, the event had to be relocated following coronavirus-related closures. In addition to rescheduling their drive, students in the National Honor Society have continued meeting virtually to brainstorm other ways to give back -- including providing tutoring during distance learning, via phone or video call. (Photo courtesy of Gail Tratz/NHS)