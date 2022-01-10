An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges in two unrelated cases after he allegedly broke into a home and a mandated reporter notified law enforcement of potential criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Justin James Klein, 34, was charged Jan. 3 in Steele County District Court with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony. Also on Jan. 3, but in a separate, unrelated case, Klein was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 14, also a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified Dec. 27 of a burglary that occurred on Front Street East. The victim reportedly said Klein broke into the garage and took his bicycle that was stored inside, as well as a clear container that had been in the rafters. The victim sad Klein also went into the home — possibly through a window — took a shower and left a note in the bedroom, according to the report. A cord on the bottom of the house was reportedly cut, and the victim said their dryer no longer works.
According to court documents, the burglary took place while the victim was gone for roughly three weeks.
Officers reported noticeable scratch marks on the doorframe of the detached garage. Officers were also given the note left in the home allegedly left by Klein.
An officer located Klein on Rose Street East and reportedly advised him there was probable cause for his arrest, then transported him to the Law Enforcement Center.
In a Mirandized statement, Klein allegedly admitted to leaving the note near the bed and going into the garage on Christmas to retrieve his bike.
According to court documents, Klein was served Dec. 14 with an Order of Protection that stated he may not go to the residence nor may he be within one city block of the address on Front Street East.
A felony charge for violating the OFP was also filed on Jan. 3.
Unrelated to the burglary, Owatonna police were notified Dec. 30 of a report of a criminal sexual assault from a mandated reporter. According to the criminal complaint, the mandated reporter told police a child said they had sexual contact with a 34-year-old man that goes by "J.T.", who periodically lives in the child's home. The child allegedly said they consented to the sexual contact, which included intercourse, and it had occurred on more than one occasion beginning in September 2021.
The child's parent was contacted and the child was transported to MnPrairie for an interview with law enforcement. An Owatonna officer and a social worker interviewed the child, who said they were "worried about getting someone in trouble," according to the report. The child allegedly said the sexual contact happened about five times in their home, with the most recent time being about a week prior.
The child reportedly agreed to go to the hospital for a sexual assault exam. According to court documents, the child identified the suspect as Klein.
An Owatonna officer made contact with Klein, who in a Mirandized interview said he had been at the child's home about a week ago and woke up to the child in the room he was sleeping in, according to the complaint. Klein said he allegedly told the child "this can't happen" and left the room.
Klein has a sordid criminal history with multiple felony convictions, including domestic assault, terroristic threats and burglary. The convictions date back to 2006 and took place in Stearns and Crow Wing counties.
Klein is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $120,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.