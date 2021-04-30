It has been an expensive month at the Medford Pool, Mandy Mueller said at the city council meeting Monday night. Mueller, who serves as the park and pool commissioner for the city, said they have been giving the pool much needed attention beyond the annual paint job.
According to Mueller, the company they hired to sandblast the interior of the pool began their work recently, which the city had contracted them for $7,000. However, they instantly ran into a bit of a problem.
“When they started the work, they weren’t getting down to the concrete,” Mueller said. “When they finally did in the area they were working on, they said it would increase the cost to do the entire pool to $25,000-$30,000.”
Mueller said the crew will continue do “they best they can” with the original price they quoted, but this is only the beginning of the safety-related issues that will need to be addressed.
A crack that can be seen running down the center of the shallow end of the pool toward the deep end will cost roughly $1,800 to repair. Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen said someone will be coming in to begin work on that crack next week. There are also a number of cracks along the deck, which Mueller said is a safety hazard with people walking around with bare feet. Petersen said addressing the cracks will add an additional $5,000 in repair costs.
The city public works staff will still paint the pool interior, as they do every year. With the specific type of paint that needs to be used on a pool, Petersen said that work will cost another $5,000.
Though these projects are costly, City Clerk Beth Jackson assured the council that they will not impact the city budget. Originally, $18,000 was placed in the pool budget to save for a new filter system in the future. Jackson said the current projects at the pool this year will pull from that fund and they will simply have to continue trying to save for the future replacement of the filter system.
“The tough part is these are not things we can just frivolously do,” Mueller said. “They are all safety issues.”
The edging that goes around the pool will also need to be addressed, but Mueller said that hopefully the city staff will be able to just screw it back down where it has beveled up and become a trip hazard.
According to Petersen, the last time the city pool had been sandblasted was sometime around 2008 and the deck was redone around 2015. Aside from being painted every year, Petersen does not believe a lot of work has been put into the public amenity throughout the years.
“Most city pools lose around $40,000 a year,” Petersen said. “it is absolutely there for the public and is not a source of revenue for the city.”
Petersen said the Medford Pool usually loses roughly $20,000 a year between labor costs and minimal maintenance. Donations from the public and organizations such as the Medford Fire Relief Association help keep the pool afloat and available for the public.
During the meeting, Mayor Danny Thomas directed Mueller and Petersen to work together to make an outline of what all needed to be done at the pool to get it “up to snuff.” Thomas said he believes it is important for Medford to continue to provide the community with the pool during the summer.
“We have to have something for our kids in this community and the pool is one of the main things we’ve got,” Thomas said.
Also during the Monday night meeting, the city council approved increasing the pool rates in a 4-1 vote with Councilor Chad Merritt voting in opposition. The rates for an all-day pass will increase by $1 while the rate for resident-family, resident-individual, non-resident family, non-resident individual, and individual weekly passes will all increase by $5. Jackson said the rates have not been increased for a number of years and with the increase, it will still be the cheapest pool in the area.
The pool is scheduled to open on June 12.