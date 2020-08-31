A Faribault man who is shown on camera allegedly removing two handguns from a Steele County residence has been charged in Steele County District Court.
Chris Allen Rivas, 24, is being charged with first degree burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possessing a firearm while being prohibited after being convicted of a crime of violence in relation to an incident that occurred sometime during the night between Aug. 25 and 26. All four charges are felonies.
According to court documents, a Steele County deputy met with a homeowner on the morning of Aug. 26 reporting that his home had been broken into and two handguns, a set of keys and a vehicle from the driveway had been stolen. The homeowner said the guns were locked inside a case on top of a cabinet and the keys that are missing also held the key for the padlock. The homeowner said the stolen vehicle was also locked and the keys were hanging on a hook inside the front door. According to the report, the homeowner was certain the home was also locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
The homeowner was able to retrieve security camera footage from a neighbor and said a man known to him, identified as Rivas, is seen exiting the home with the case that carries the handguns, according to the report. The video shows Rivas trying to enter both vehicles in the driveway, eventually driving off in the one reported stolen by the homeowner.
According to the complaint, the homeowner reported that he and his family were inside the home sleeping at the time of the burglary.
A Faribault police officer located the stolen vehicle unoccupied at a city park. Rivas was taken into custody later that day by a Faribault officer after a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over. According to the report, one of the two stolen guns was located in the car near Rivas’ seat.
Rivas has been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including domestic assault in both Steele and Rice counties.
Rivas was formally charged in Steele County court on Aug. 28. Judge Karen Duncan set bail without conditions at $250,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.
Also on the court docket, Marquise Laron Rolbiecki, 26, of Becker, Minn., was charged on Monday fleeing a peace officer on a motor vehicle, a felony offense. According to court documents, an Owatonna police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle, driven by Rolbiecki, on Aug. 30 at 4:38 a.m. after observing the driver passing illegally and failing to stop at an intersection. The report shows that Rolbiecki cut through a grassy area and a front yard to avoid being pulled over, but was eventually apprehended without incident. In a statement given by Rolbiecki to law enforcement as shown in the report, he said he was afraid and didn’t know why, but he knew the motorcycle had expired tabs.
Judge Karen Duncan set bail without conditions for Rolbiecki at $10,000. His next court appearance is Sept. 10.
Jason Gerard Miller, 49, of Waseca, was also charged in Steele County court on Monday. Miller is being charged with fifth degree drug possession, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the court documents, an Owatonna officer stopped Miller on foot when he recognized him from previous encounters. The officer knew Miller had an active warrant in Dodge County and arrested him. When the officer searched Miller, he located drug paraphernalia and a white crystal-like substance weighing in at one gram that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Judge Karen Duncan set bail without conditions for Miller at $10,000. His next court appearance is Nov. 19.
Miller was wanted in Dodge County for contempt of court for failing to appear to a pretrial hearing.