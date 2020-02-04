OWATONNA — Throughout all three periods of Monday night’s adapted floor hockey game at Owatonna High School, the gym never once fell silent.
Spectators stomped their feet, clapped along with the pep band and shouted the names of friends and family on the court for almost an hour and a half in celebration of a momentous occasion — the Owatonna Huskies adapted floor hockey team’s first game at Owatonna High School.
“We all have sore throats from the yelling,” laughed Maribel Gonzalez, after the team’s narrow loss to Dakota United.
Her son Angel plays forward and, while she’s used to the structure and fast pace of the sport, she said she wasn’t used to seeing such a big crowd. Typically, all of the team’s home games are played at the middle school, where Coach John Scheil said there are fewer rows of seating along only one side of the gym.
“It’s a more intimate atmosphere and it’s easier to set up the rink as well, because you can use the walls and the backstop,” explained Activities Director Marc Achterkirch, of the reason for the smaller venue.
He added that the team almost played one game at the high school last year, but was snowed out. From now on, he hoped an annual game in the bigger space could become a tradition for the Huskies.
Bringing down the house
For the inaugural event, over a dozen rows on both sides were crowded with fans — including a student section that took up nearly half of one wall. According to Achterkirch, all of the winter sports teams and their coaches were present, in addition to the school’s cheerleaders and pep band.
Also, district staff, parents, grandparents, cousins, community members and a sizable number of adapted floor hockey team alumni packed the stands. While the audience was larger than usual, Gonzalez said the support system around the Owatonna team has always been robust.
“When we go to out-of-town games, there are barely any parents there,” she explained, noting that many local families travel often with the group. “Owatonna is, I think, the most supportive community that I’ve seen. We’re like a little family.”
After weeks of anticipation in the high school, conversations and the knowledge that this match-up would be something special, Scheil said the energy came to life and ended up seeming to have a positive impact on many of his players.
“I was hyped up!” laughed Angel, although as with any match-up, he said he knew he just had to get ready for the game.
“In the first period, I was a little bit nervous because it was a larger crowd than what we’ve had before,” added teammate Chloe Talley. “But, I know I can’t control the nervousness when it comes to away and home games. I just have to focus on the game and continue doing that.”
Multiple hat tricks
For the fans, the anxiety as the Hawks pulled ahead and the Huskies consistently almost caught up, was gripping. For players, the energy of the crowd helped bolster them throughout a tough, back-and-forth game.
Talley ended up having a great night, scoring multiple barn-raising goals and sending the pep band launching into action. At the end of the second period, she was able to sink back-to-back scores with assists from fellow sophomore Mason Enger, bringing the home team within three points of their rivals after a significant scoring drought.
“She has a knack for the puck and is always where she should be, which gives her a lot of opportunities to score,” Scheil said, after the game.
Senior Melinda Abernathy also had a strong showing, scoring the team’s initial goal to tie things up 1-1 in the first period and keeping her energy high to sink the last two shots of the game. Both she and Talley brought home hat tricks, while on defense, goalie Alexis Talley provided some crucial blocks and Colton Drache hung back to help clear Dakota out of the Huskies’ zone.
Despite going into the final period 6-9, Owatonna continued to put up a fight and ultimately ended what Scheil called “a tough match-up” with a loss of 8-12.
With roughly half of the season left, the coach added that he’s looking forward to a few close games on the horizon with a more evenly-matched slate of teams. “We should be able to get some wins, which is fun.”
The Huskies will play again on Thursday at Winona, before returning to take on St. Paul Humboldt at the middle school Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 4:30 p.m.