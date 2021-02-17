The Blooming Prairie school district’s increase in enrollment has come with an increase in special education needs, which has school officials considering hiring an additional special education teacher.
About 15% of the Blooming Prairie student population is receiving some sort of special education services, according to Stacy Magnus, special education coordinator.
“If we look at the elementary schools, the teachers and paras are working hard and they are loving having their kids back in person,” Magnus said, adding that there are still a few kids that are continuing distance learning.
At the elementary level, the special education staff’s caseload has been mostly consistent with a slight uptick, though staff are managing well, according to Magnus. The early childhood crew is a little small at the moment, but that could very well change by the next time Magnus updates the board.
“Where we see a little more struggle is at the high school level. They are working very hard. We’ve had a significant increase in parent-teacher referrals this year,” Magnus said.
So far the district has had seven referrals, a typical year would have one or two, and the referred students are qualifying for services. The average number of special education students per one special education staff at the high school level is around 18.
“The thing that we have to think about at the high school level is not only the number of students, but how many hours per day are they in special education,” Magnus said.
The district will be welcoming in a number of students coming into the high school who need three or more hours of special education services and may need help of varying subjects over others. As the new class of students move into high school, Magnus suggests that the district might need to consider hiring another special education teacher.
No board action was taken on the topic, but rather it’s an item up for discussion and updates. Superintendent Chris Staloch told the school board that they’ve included the additional special education staff as they’ve worked on the budget and making that a reality will be part of the discussion moving forward.
Magnus added that it can be difficult to find a special education teacher, adding that the sooner the board gives the OK, the sooner she is able to reach out to local sources to find candidates. A recommendation on the topic will be made to the board at a future date.
In other discussion item news, general enrollment is up at Blooming Prairie schools. Staloch shared some of the numbers the district expects to see next year. Currently the elementary school has 426 students and they are projected to have 443 next year. To accommodate, Staloch suggested adding more sections to select grade levels.
Second grade would go from four back to three and first grade would go from three up to four sections while sixth grade would add a section to the existing two sections.
“The class sizes then would be really balanced I think,” Staloch said, adding that the district is running out of space and may need to use other rooms to accommodate these potential adjustments.