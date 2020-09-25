Paige Gilster’s passion for horses and horse racing quickly flourished from a childhood passion to profession in a matter of years.
Riding horses for pleasure in her early years on Kenyon trails, Gilster developed an interest in horse racing through annual Father’s Day trips to Canterbury Park in Shakopee and realized horse racing was something she wanted to take on as a career while in college at Iowa State University.
Today, the 2013 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate resides in Lexington, Kentucky, as an assistant manager of Timber Town Stables. Through developing a thoroughbred (a breed of horse developed in England for racing and jumping) horse breeding business under the name Blu-Sky Stables since November 2014, with the help of a partner and her father, Jeff Gilster, she was led through a roller coaster of emotions and a rewarding experience in being connected to a horse (Finnick the Fierce) nominated to race in this year’s Kentucky Derby.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby (originally scheduled for May) was held the first weekend in September without any spectators. Gilster said she is fortunate to have a good relationship with the owners of Finnick, describing them as a second family. Luckily, they had a ticket to give her so she could attend the race. Since many racetracks were shut down from March to May, Gilster says it was difficult to enter Finnick in a race, due to there being too many horses and not enough races. For an industry that depends on the horses to pay them back by racing, the pandemic took a huge hit on both the industry and owners.
A great accomplishment
Through working at Canterbury Park for one summer while in college, she met a state veterinarian and established business with him to find her first mare. Gilster said the vet sent her a couple of options and ultimately chose one named Southern Classic. By February 2015, the mare was in Iowa at college with Gilster breeding her with a stallion, and she had her first foal in March 2016. Although that foal wasn’t fond of racing, it was athletic and enjoyed jumping over obstacles. Southern Classic had her second foal in 2017, Finnick the Fierce, and after that, she experienced fertility problems and has since stayed in Kentucky with Gilster. Southern Classic is now at Timber Town with Gilster in foal to the stallion Honor Code. Gilster says she is due at the end of February 2021.
After Finnick was born, they noticed he had a rare genetic cataract which left him blind in his right eye. While Finnick could race just fine, buyers are typically looking to get the best “bang for their buck,” meaning they prefer two eyes over just one.
Given this information, Gilster decided to sell him privately to track veterinarian Arnoldo Monge, who said he’d make the horse a stakes race horse, which adds a little bit of value to the mare. Currently, Finnick is trained and owned by Rey Hernandez.
“We thought we hit it on the head,” Gilster said. “The stallion was extremely hot the year Fin was born and the babies were bringing three times the stud fee, but then we found he was born with a bad eye and my heart sank.”
This year has brought many emotions for Gilster and Finnick. Initially, the sale of Finnick was supposed to pay off Gilster’s college loans. Since the gestation of a mare is 11 months, Gilster said they usually don’t sell until the foal is 1 year old. The tricky part of the process is predicting what the horse markets will look like at the time of selling.
With high expectations for the low level state grade 1 races, hearing the news that Finnick would be racing in one of the top races in the world was a dream come true for Gilster. Due to the lameness seen on Finnick, meaning he didn’t look the greatest on his four legs, more specifically on one of his feet, the owners decided to scratch him from the Kentucky Derby.
“It definitely defied my expectations and was the whole jaw-dropping-moment. I found out on my birthday [that he was nominated for the Kentucky Derby] and it was absolutely wild. I decided to pray everything goes right the next few months, but for him to scratch 12 hours before, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed,” Gilster said. “At the end of the day, his health comes first and he already defied expectations. He’s obviously in this for the long run, and it’s very exciting to know we can compete at the top.”
After being looked at by one of the top orthodontist veterinarians in the world, they found a small portion of Finnick’s tendon that was inflamed. He’s now receiving top-of-the-line therapy and will take some time to recoup, and hopefully begin training again at the end of October. Depending how that process goes for Finnick, they hope that he will be healed in time for Breeders’ Cup races in the beginning of November, but that is ultimately up to Finnick.
“That’s what the owners are aiming for, but the horse will tell us when he’s ready,” Gilster said.
A blooming passion
While at Iowa State University, Gilster majored in animal science with a minor in business and got involved in the equestrian program. In November 2013, Gilster went down to Kentucky to bring the college’s mares to breed with the thoroughbred stallions. While on that trip, she fell in love with the Lexington area and the opportunities available.
“That was when I realized I’d move down there, and that spring I knew what I wanted to do as a living,” Gilster said.
Before filling the role of assistant manager at Timber Town Stables, Gilster built a strong foundation in the horse racing industry by taking part in Kentucky Equine Management Internship (KEMI), a six-month internship that throws participants deep into the industry. Gilster said each participant gets matched with a host farm where they live the remainder of the internship, and go through the day-to-day process of farm work as well as job shadowing and volunteering at other places throughout the area.
“It’s a top-notch program, and when you graduate employers know that you know how to work hard and know the right amount of stuff in the industry by stating that you’ve taken part in KEMI,” Gilster said of the internship. “A majority of participants are extremely successful because of the foundation they built.”
Gilster is not quite sure what her next steps will be, as she’s already taken on a lot of different jobs such as a vet tech and a barn foreman at a large farm. She noted she enjoys serving as assistant manager at the stable and the people she works with. One possibility in the future may be a bloodstock agent, who is hired to buy and sell horses for breeding and racing. She also would like to go overseas, but due to guidelines from the pandemic, that isn’t an option for her right now.
“I just take things day to day, and my long-term goals are three months out,” Gilster said of her next steps. “There’s a lot going on, and we’ll see what the future holds. As long as I feel fulfilled here, I will stay. Once I feel ready to move forward, I will take the leap and try something else if I feel I can.”
Throughout the last several months, Gilster has enjoyed involving more people in the horse racing industry through updates about Finnick.
“This experience is exciting because there’s a lot of people I’ve been talking to who aren’t ones to watch horse racing or go to the races,” Gilster said. “I’ve been able to bring attention to the sport, which is my goal in life … it’s the coolest sport ever. You can’t convince [the horses] to [race], they run because they love to.”