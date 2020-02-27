OWATONNA — In addition to voting in a contested presidential primary on March 3, local Democrats also convened Tuesday night for a caucus focused on electing local delegates and making suggestions to the party platform.
Although there was no straw poll this year in light of the primary, Minnesota Democratic front-runners Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders had tables set up for attendees to peruse according to Buddy Ricker, chair of the Steele County DFL executive committee.
FiveThirtyEight, a political analysis website owned by ABC News, was forecasting Thursday afternoon that Sen. Klobuchar of Minnesota would likely receive 29% of the pledged delegates with Sen. Sanders of Vermont a close second at 27%. According to the outlet, Klobuchar has just over a 50% chance of winning the state.
Due to overcrowding at the 2016 caucuses, state lawmakers elected to hold an official presidential primary this year — the first one in Minnesota with binding results since 1956. Because of the new format, there were no straw polls at this year’s caucuses, which both local Democratic and Republican leaders said led to slightly lower turnout Tuesday night.
Almost 70 people from across the county showed up to the DFL Caucus, representing the precincts within Owatonna as well as Steele’s other cities and townships.
“I would say that at least a third of them were brand-new,” noted Francy Hall, director with the Steele County DFL executive committee, of first-time participants. “They came and met with their neighbors in their precincts and elected 52 delegates to our upcoming convention.”
The local party will host its county convention April 4 at Owatonna Middle School, the same place that the caucus was held Tuesday night. At that meeting, Ricker added the party will also be looking for executive committee directors and officers for the local level.
“People don’t have to be delegates to get elected to those positions,” he noted.
Delegates selected at Tuesday night’s caucus will also be able to attend the district convention and endorse a candidate at the regional level. At the county convention, Ricker added the party will also elect a handful of delegates to represent Steele County at the state gathering where they will endorse a candidate for U.S. Senate.
When meeting as small groups, precincts also elected their precinct chairs. Hall said there were 15 selected overall.
“Those are the folks who make up the central committee of the Steele County DFL and really mobilize our supporters and voters — knocking on doors, making phone call and getting out the vote,” she explained.
In addition to electing representatives, Hall noted that the 68 people in attendance also passed 58 resolutions to help inform the party platform moving forward. These recommendations, having been approved by the precincts, will now travel to the county before possibly moving up to the state and even national conventions.
“Many of the ones that I heard talked about the environment and healthcare. The DFL has platforms on both of these, but it’s something else to talk about how to put them into action items for the state,” said Ricker. “Those were the two big ones that I heard. We just compiled those, and are now going through them to see which ones are alike.”
Both Hall and Ricker chalked up the lower-than-average turnout to confusion about whether or not caucuses were happening given the new primary format. Still, Hall said she was excited by the number of resolutions passed and Ricker noted that the increased separation from the presidential race did also have its perks.
“What gets overlooked is the grassroots element. These are your neighbors. You discuss things, you debate them, you vote on them and the resolutions could go all the way up to the state and even the national convention,” said Ricker.
To cast ballots in the presidential primary, Steele County residents are able to vote early at the Steele County Auditor’s Office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through March 2. There will be additional hours this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. To find your polling place, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
For questions on the primary, contact the auditor’s office at 507-444-7410. The department is located on the first floor of the Steele County Administration Center at 630 Florence Ave. in Owatonna.