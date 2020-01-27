BLOOMING PRAIRIE — In order to help fund field trips, classroom materials and more of its after-school and non-school day programming, the Blooming Prairie Youth Club is gearing up for its annual live and silent auction this weekend.
The Benefit Bash will be held Saturday night at the Servicemen’s Club and, after raising roughly $25,000 through past auctions, the organization has set the bar a little higher and is hoping to bring in $30,000 this time around.
“One hundred-percent of all funds donated through this event impact the programming. It helps with field trips in the summer. It helps buy materials,” said executive director Diana Evans.
She noted that, in addition to providing homework help and hands-on activities on afternoons during the school year, students also get to explore during full-day summer sessions — gardening, visiting the library and even working with the University of Minnesota’s Extension program.
After becoming independent from the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester more than two years ago, the group has also grown from serving 20 to 35 kids last year after school to around 45 currently. During the summer, Evans said that number grows to 60.
“Typically, we’ve had long waiting lists for students in the summer. We’re growing beyond the capacity of what we can take,” she added.
One of the club’s focuses in recent months has also been to try to expand programming and materials for the students who are currently involved, including more activities surrounding STEM — a learning focus that stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.”
“We have a grant for outdoor equipment that has been approved, but we’re still striving to save up the funds to get a little more of those STEM materials,” said Evans, adding that money raised from this weekend’s fundraiser will also go to help supplement some of this grant work.
Saturday night’s bash will consist of a live and silent auction, which have brought in nearly 100 donations for prizes as of Monday afternoon. According to the club’s Facebook page, these include a birthday party hosted by the Blooming Prairie High School cheerleaders, tickets to a Rochester Honkers baseball game, a trip to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, a number of handmade quilts and more — all donated by local businesses, families and faith-based organizations, said Evans.
In addition to the two auctions, the club will also be putting on a raffle for half of a hog, $100 and an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. The event will also have an unlock-the-box game and 50-50 raffle. Food options will also be available, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the club.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and are available at the Blooming Prairie Youth Club, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and J & H Liquors now through Friday, which is also the last day to drop off any auction donations.
Evans said the nonprofit doesn’t have any strict requirements on what can or can’t be donated; prizes would just need to be delivered by 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 to the Blooming Prairie Youth Club, located at 401 4th St. SE.
While admission to the Benefit Bash itself is free, bidding numbers are $10 each, again with all proceeds going back to the club. The silent auction will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the live auction will start just afterwards at 7:15 p.m. The Benefit Bash will take place at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club, 210 4th St. NE.
For more information on the Blooming Prairie Youth Club and this weekend’s fundraiser, visit www.bpyouthclub.com or search “Blooming Prairie Youth Club” on Facebook.