“The show must go on,” a common phrase in the performance community, is especially true when it comes to Owatonna High School’s theater department.
Performances big and small have been canceled this year across the world while theaters everywhere have faced difficulties in pulling off their shows. For thespians, this year’s plays and musicals look very different from previous seasons. Owatonna High School theater is among the many making changes to accommodate the current world.
The high school plans to host a radio play available to stream online (www.showtix4u.com). “Dracula - A Comedy of Terrors,” a spoof on Dracula, is tentatively set for public streaming next weekend. The play had originally been scheduled for fall of this year, but due to the everchanging nature of the pandemic, the performance was delayed.
Every student cast in the play was given a microphone provided by the school to take home for practice. The cast rehearsed through Google Meet and used an online recording software to record the audio and sound effects.
“We are recording the show so that in the end, we’ll be able to release that show as a radio program,” director Erik Eitrheim said.
Eitrheim said he discovered the radio play option after attending a class this summer. The idea came from one of the class presenters who has actually written the show.
“This show is intended to open on Broadway in the summer and it was delayed obviously because of COVID so in the interval they were looking for something to do and the cast and the producers got together and said let's try to keep this alive and maybe we can turn this into a radio show,” Eitrheim said.
Taking guidance from the playwright and production team, Eitrheim presented the plan of a radio show to his students. There were hopes that it would be possible to perform live and stream it from the stage, but an increase in COVID-19 numbers regionally and area schools shutting down soon squashed that idea.
“We have discovered the internet is a problem, sometimes the bandwidth just isn't there,” Eitrheim said.
Despite the lag time, dropped video-calls and slow internet connection, the cast and crew continued to work and organize as best they could.
In a typical year the show dates would be set in stone as the auditorium often had other activities or concerts scheduled the following day. But with student activity on pause, school in distance learning and the uncertainty of the pandemic, the exact dates are set tentatively. Usually the high school hosts a number of theater performances each year including a fall play, winter musical, spring play and a one-act festival directed by students. It is uncertain if the other shows will continue, the director said.
At one point there were talks of possibly switching the spring play with the musical so there was a greater chance of having a “normal” musical this academic year. But like many things right now, it’s difficult to plan for the future.