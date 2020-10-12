As we wrap up many of our fall programs, we hope to be able to have some winter programs for youth and adults.
Currently we are taking registrations for learn to skate, U6, and U8 hockey program that begins late October. Registration for 3rd-6th grade basketball will begin Oct. 22. Registration for K-2 basketball will begin Nov. 19.
As of right now, our adult volleyball program is still on hold. We will get information out on registration, dates, cost, and other details once we are given the go. When we can offer them, they will be structured like the below descriptions. Our safety plans on all these sports are posted on our website.
Youth Basketball
Kindergarten-2nd grade basketball
This non-competitive program focuses on developing social skills, sportsmanship, teamwork and motor skills in a safe environment. T-shirt and basketball included with fee. Registration will be Nov. 19 - Dec. 1. Cost is $46.50 (after Dec. 1, $56.50) (price includes a basketball that you get to keep) with the program taking place at McKinley Elementary School with tentative dates of Dec. 12/19, Jan. 16/30, and February 13/20 at various times.
3rd – 6th Grade Basketball
Separate boys’ and girls’ leagues are formed. Scrimmages and games will emphasize learning and skill development. T-shirt and basketball included with the fee. Registration will be Oct. 22-Oct. 29. Cost is $67 (after Oct. 29, $77) (price includes a basketball that you get to keep) with practices held at elementary schools once a week starting middle of November and games are held at Owatonna Middle School on Saturday mornings in Dec. 12/19, Jan. 16/30, and Feb. 6/13/20.
Learn to Skate Hockey/U6 Hockey/U8 Hockey
Registration is currently taking place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limits on the number of participants this year per session. Maximum number of participants for two sessions in Learn to Skate is 30 per session. U6 and U8 the maximum is 44 per group.
Join us for a fun-filled winter while learning to skate and developing basic hockey skills. The program is divided into three levels: Learn to Skate, U6 and U8 (Mites). “Learn to Skate” is for first time skaters regardless of age. U6 is for players born between June 1, 2013 and May 31, 2015 that already have basic skating skills. U8 (Mites) is for players born between June 1, 2011 and May 31, 2013 that have basic skating skills. The U8 (Mites) level will feature an in-house league with 6 to 8 teams. Players will be divided into equally balanced teams in early to mid-November. All games will be played on half-ice. Full equipment is required. We also welcome youth who were born before June 1, 2011 to join us if they are new to skating or ice hockey so they can give it a try. This is Owatonna’s starter program that players progress through before becoming active in Owatonna Youth Hockey Association traveling hockey. A helmet is required for everyone on the ice. An entire bag of protective equipment is available for rent through the Owatonna Youth Hockey Association rental program for $30 per year. Skates can be leased at Straight River Sports for an entire season for a reasonable cost. This will take place at the Four Seasons Centre with session 1 running Oct. 27-Dec. 29. Schedule and safety plan are posted on the Owatonna Park and Recreation website at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us Cost to participate in session 1 is $75. Program supervisor is Tony Schwichtenberg and if you have questions he can be reached at tony.schwichtenberg@gmail.com. Session 2 registration will Start Nov. 19 and run through Dec. 16. After Dec. 16, an additional $10 late fee will be assessed.
Adult Volleyball
Men’s, women’s, and co-rec leagues available for those 15 or older (as of Oct. 1). Players are not eligible if they are participating in high school or college level during the season of play.
Women’s Volleyball is offered Wednesday nights. Games scheduled at the Washington, McKinley, Wilson, and Owatonna Middle School. No high school or college players allowed in Gold. No spiking in the Gold League. Men’s Volleyball is also offered Wednesday nights. Games scheduled at Owatonna Middle School or McKinley Elementary School. Co-Rec Volleyball is offered on Monday nights. Games scheduled at the McKinley and Washington Elementary schools. Registration deadline and fees TBD, depending on the number of weeks we can run program this season. Player fees can now be paid online! Entry fees are non-refundable.
Park Passport
The Park Passport program is an initiative of Owatonna Parks and Recreation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. The program encourages families and individuals to explore our parks and trails and exercise by walking the mapped trails. The program is FREE and all access to the parks is FREE!
Get your passport on the Park & Rec website or at the Park & Rec Office.
Visit the parks listed and find the hidden password. Parks will have a small sign mounted to a post along the trail. The signs are approximately 2-4 feet from the ground. Each sign has a word on the back. All signs will be up from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21.
Reveal the phrase! Write the hidden password for each park/trail in the appropriate box to reveal the message. Submit your completed passport by Oct. 26.
Enjoy your time in the parks! The 10 Passport Parks and Trails are Mineral Springs Park, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Dartts Park, Buxton Trail, North Straight River Parkway, Kaplan’s Woods Trail, 18th Street Trail, Manthey Park, Muckle Trail and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway. A completed passport equals 11 miles of trail walking.
Virtual Costume Contest – Win an Electric Scooter!
Even though we can't all come together for a large event, we want to see your Halloween costumes! Post a picture of your ghost or goblin in their Halloween costume on the Owatonna Park & Rec Facebook page, or email it to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us by Nov. 2. The costumes will go to a vote on our Facebook page and the top two will receive an electric scooter! Prizes sponsored by Harland's Tire & Auto Center.
Please continue to stay safe and healthy this fall season!
Tim Truelson is Assistant Recreation Director for Owatonna Parks and Recreation. He can be reached by calling Owatonna Parks and Recreation at 444-4321.