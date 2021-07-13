After a year of tension between Blooming Prairie’s chief of police and City Hall, the hatchet is being buried.
During the Blooming Prairie City Council meeting Monday night, the council approved a settlement agreement between Chief Greg Skillestad and the city regarding a year-old reprimand that followed a June 2020 performance evaluation. Per the agreement, Skillestad will withdraw and dismiss his appeal with the Minnesota Department of Administration filed in October.
Skillestad was put on a performance improvement plan last June after City Administrator Andrew Langholz found Skillestad wasn’t meeting expectations in six of the nine job-related categories during an annual review, according to a redacted version of the review obtained by the People’s Press via a Minnesota Data Practices Act request. The performance review also served as a written reprimand.
According to the document, Skillestad met expectations for public service/customer focus, record keeping and financial/data accuracy and safety. The document also states Skillestad performed at below normal expectations for attendance and punctuality, job knowledge/performance, productivity and work organization, initiative and commitment. The final categories – leadership and communication – listed Skillestad’s performance as “deficient.”
In the review, Langholz wrote that Skillestad creates a “tremendous amount of additional work and oversight” for city administration and needs a “great deal of improvement” to meet normal performance expectations.
The objectives Skillestad needed to complete under the improvement plan – which expired Oct. 17 – included “displaying leadership qualities including: accountability, humility, transparency, decision making capabilities, communication and creating a vision for the department,” according to the review.
Skillestad disagreed with this review and originally attempted to appeal the issue with the Blooming Prairie City Council. The council, however, denied his appeal and upheld the job performance review, performance improvement plan and written reprimand after holding a closed session in September.
Skillestad in October filed an appeal with the state to have an independent hearing officer decide whether the statements in the performance review are true. The state agency has the power to direct the city to change or eliminate records if the statements are found to be false.
With the settlement agreement, the performance evaluation issued in June 2020 shall be amended as follows:
“A written reprimand incorporating the terms of this performance evaluation was issues on June 19, 2020. If the employee that received the written reprimand does not receive any further disciplinary action beyond an oral reprimand any time during the one-year period following the issuance of this performance evaluation (through June 19, 2021), the written reprimand will expire, and would no longer be used as a basis for future disciplinary action.”
According to Langholz, Skillestad did not receive any further disciplinary action during the one-year period and the written reprimand has officially expired.
The agreement states that the document does not constitute an admission by either party of any wrongdoing and is a settlement of disputed claims concerning the performance evaluation.
Following the approval of the settlement, Skillestad said he was happy that they were able to come to an agreement and that he can return his complete focus to his work in the community.
“I am ready to move forward. The number one thing has always been that I care about and love the residents of Blooming Prairie and the surrounding community,” Skillestad said. “Anyone and everyone know that I deeply care about Blooming Prairie and I will do anything to help the city — I am always here and my door is always open.”
Langholz declined to provide further comment on behalf of the city.